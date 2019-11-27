Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Magellan Rx Management Statement Regarding Security Incident

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:38am EST

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that its subsidiary, Magellan Rx Management, discovered that an anonymous, unauthorized third party accessed the email account of one employee who handles health plan member data.

The Company first learned on July 5, 2019, of a May 28, 2019, incident of unauthorized access to the employee’s email account. The Company immediately secured that email account and conducted a thorough investigation of all email accounts and all other Magellan systems.

The Company believes the employee may have been the target of a phishing scam and that the purpose of the unauthorized access to the email account was to send out email spam.

The affected email account included Moda member information such as name, date of birth, health plan member ID number, health plan name, provider, diagnosis, drug name, and benefit authorization determination and/or number. It did not include social security numbers.

A third-party expert assisted in the investigation, which found no evidence that the hackers actually accessed, viewed or attempted to use the information in the employee’s email account. It also found no compromise or unauthorized intrusion into any other Company systems containing member personal information. Magellan Health is committed to safeguarding the privacy and security of health plan member information and takes this matter very seriously. The Company notified law enforcement about this incident, implemented enhanced security and authentication measures to further protect its email system, and is updating mandatory training to help employees keep their computers more secure. Additionally, Moda has notified members whose information may have been accessed and provided a toll-free number for individuals who have questions.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05pTHE SPORTIEST Q : the new Audi RS Q8
AQ
12:05pBOND RESOURCES : Announces New President and CEO
EQ
12:05pBond Resources Announces New President and CEO
NE
12:03pQ&A : RFS and EPA
PU
12:03pHÖEGH LNG : EPA Awards $1.8 Million to Cut Marine Diesel Emissions in New York
PU
12:03pLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Share Capital Increase with Payment of Cash with Pre-emptive Right in favor of the Old Shareholders, Cut off date of pre emptive rights, period of trading of rights
PU
12:03pHÖEGH LNG : Mandatory Notification of Trade
PU
12:03pSELONDA AQUACULTURE : Announcement 9748/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
12:03pSJÓVÁ : Flöggun - Premier Miton Group PLC
PU
12:03pOKEA : Successful completion of USD 120 million bond issue
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls about 1% after U.S. crude and gasoline build
2EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : INTERNATIONAL STOCKS TO OUTPERFORM U.S. IN 2020: investors
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group