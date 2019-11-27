Magellan Rx Management Statement Regarding Security Incident

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that its subsidiary, Magellan Rx Management, discovered that an anonymous, unauthorized third party accessed the email account of one employee who handles health plan member data.

The Company first learned on July 5, 2019, of a May 28, 2019, incident of unauthorized access to the employee’s email account. The Company immediately secured that email account and conducted a thorough investigation of all email accounts and all other Magellan systems.

The Company believes the employee may have been the target of a phishing scam and that the purpose of the unauthorized access to the email account was to send out email spam.

The affected email account included Moda member information such as name, date of birth, health plan member ID number, health plan name, provider, diagnosis, drug name, and benefit authorization determination and/or number. It did not include social security numbers.

A third-party expert assisted in the investigation, which found no evidence that the hackers actually accessed, viewed or attempted to use the information in the employee’s email account. It also found no compromise or unauthorized intrusion into any other Company systems containing member personal information. Magellan Health is committed to safeguarding the privacy and security of health plan member information and takes this matter very seriously. The Company notified law enforcement about this incident, implemented enhanced security and authentication measures to further protect its email system, and is updating mandatory training to help employees keep their computers more secure. Additionally, Moda has notified members whose information may have been accessed and provided a toll-free number for individuals who have questions.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005520/en/