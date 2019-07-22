Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019

‘Undersea’ Uses Room-scale Spatial Computing to Bring the Sea to Life

Magic Leap will premiere an all-new Spatial Computing experience for Magic Leap One, “Undersea,” at SIGGRAPH 2019 in Los Angeles. The Magic Leap One is a lightweight, wearable spatial computer that enriches your experience in the real world with digital content, in everything from commerce and entertainment to communications and productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005774/en/

© 2019 Magic Leap Studios

“Undersea” is a room-scale, Spatial Computing experience through which users can relax and observe underwater life in a dynamically generated, coral reef biome. Distinct vistas and creatures, presented in a photo-real art style, provide an opportunity to feel a sense of presence and connection between the creatures, the environment, and the user. View a sneak peek of the experience: https://youtu.be/evIucrI-dF4.

“‘Undersea’ brings a room to life with breathtaking underwater landscapes in an interactive reef experience, and allows us to focus on pushing the boundaries of graphic fidelity within Spatial Computing,” said Dan Lehrich, VP of Production at Magic Leap. “With each Magic Leap Studios project on Magic Leap One, we expand the ever-evolving potential of immersive experiences. The opportunity to work at the bleeding edge of what’s possible and pioneer on a brand-new platform is what motivates us, and we hope to inspire other creatives to push the boundaries and explore alongside us.”

With Undersea, one of Magic Leap’s goals was to use the capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 and Vulkan 3.1 mobile on Magic Leap One to create a visually compelling and immersive experience that pushes the graphical boundaries of Spatial Computing.

The SIGGRAPH conference, in its 46th year, is an annual gathering that showcases projects from the world’s leading professionals, academics, and creative minds at the forefront of computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2019 attendees will have the opportunity to experience “Undersea” in the Immersive Pavilion, 28 July–1 August at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Francisco Cortina, CG Supervisor, and Derrick Levy, Lead Software Engineer, will give a talk on the project on 1 August alongside other conference contributors during the Experience Presentation “Be Productive in New Ways.”

“Spatial Computing is increasingly becoming the norm in experiential entertainment. The quality and interactivity displayed through ‘Undersea’ is a breathtaking look at how this art form is thriving,” noted SIGGRAPH 2019 Immersive Pavilion Chair Victoria Rege.

Magic Leap Studios, where “Undersea” was first realized, is a content creation studio within Magic Leap with the aim of creating high-caliber content in the new medium of Spatial Computing. Magic Leap Studios is charged with creating unique, compelling content that would only be possible with Spatial Computing, in tandem with rapidly evolving hardware and software. The Magic Leap Studios team is constantly pushing on the tech in a way that will allow us to deliver content excellence and pave the way for future developers.

The Immersive Pavilion is open to conference participants with an Experiences registration or higher. Register for SIGGRAPH 2019: s2019.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2019

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community where researchers, artists, and technologists collide to progress applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience for inspiring transformative advancements across the disciplines of computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2019, the 46th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place from 28 July–1 August at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005774/en/