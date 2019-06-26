MagicCube and Cow Hills BV team up to enable progressive retailers to accept payments without the need for dedicated terminals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagicCube , the creator of the world’s only Software Trusted Execution Environment platform is partnering with Cow Hills, the leading provider of Cloud-based Omni-Channel POS software solutions, to provide progressive retailers with next-generation software-based integrated POS and payment acceptance solutions. Announced at Money 20/20, the solution will be ready to integrate with acquiring banks looking to modernize payment acceptance systems for their retailers.



“Constantly iterating on next-generation omnichannel retail technology is one of Cow Hills’ utmost priorities,” stated Cow Hills CEO & Founder Kees Van der Veldt. “MagicCube’s innovative new, software-driven payment solutions will enable us to seamlessly integrate with any acquirer, completely shifting the retail landscape. This is an exciting time in payments and progressive retail.”

“Our EMV-certified platform is disrupting the world of traditional payment acceptance devices,” stated MagicCube CEO & Co-Founder Sam Shawki. “With Cow Hills’ retail customer base, and our technology, payments can be deployed to smart devices that are already in the stores. Dedicated acceptance terminals – which are typically expensive and hard to integrate – will no longer be needed."

About Cow Hills

Cow Hills Retail B.V. provides omnichannel retail solutions. It offers Retail Online Suite, a point of sale software solution for retailers in fashion, fast food, consumer durable, household appliance, shoe, convenience store, and sports and leisure vertical retail markets in Europe, the United States, and South Africa. The company is based in Maarn, the Netherlands with an operation in Bellville, South Africa ( www.cowhillsretail.com ).

About MagicCube

MagicCube is leading the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category with its software TEE-based platform. The technology enables large-scale deployment and management of IoT and mobile-secure solutions to consumers. For more information, visit www.magiccube.co .

EMVCo facilitates worldwide secure interoperability and acceptance of payment and digital transactions.

* EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.

Media Inquiries:

Paul Wilke

paul@uprightcomms.com

+1-415-881-7995