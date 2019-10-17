Magid : Names Scott Carlin, EVP, Global Media & Entertainment

Former President of HBO Domestic Television Drove Deals for The Sopranos, Sex & The City

Scott Carlin, the former President of HBO Domestic Television responsible for bringing to the network iconic programing such as The Sopranos and Sex & The City, has been named EVP, Global Media & Entertainment of Magid.

The announcement, effective immediately, was made by Kate Morgan, Chief Product Officer and Head of the consultancy’s Global Media & Entertainment practice.

"Scott has been an amazing leader and visionary not only in the development and distribution of great video content but also in creating tremendous opportunities for brands to engage with consumers in powerful ways, says Brent Magid, President and CEO of Magid. “We're delighted to have Scott's incredible experience, knowledge and wisdom contributing to our talented team at Magid."

“With the accelerating rate of change fundamentally transforming the video landscape – from TV to streaming – content producers and providers are looking for top level guidance on how best to navigate these changes and thrive,” says Morgan. “We are most looking forward to offering them the insight and experience brought to us by Scott, who is one of the most accomplished leaders, innovators and strategists in the industry today.”

During his seven-year tenure as President of HBO Domestic Television, Carlin was responsible for generating $1 Billion in new revenue for the network. Prior to HBO, Carlin served as Executive Vice President for Warner Bros. Domestic Television and Lorimar-Telepictures where he oversaw the development and launch of more than 100 television series, movies and specials. Most recently, he served as strategic advisor to Dave Lougee, Chairman and CEO of Tegna Media.

“The barrier for any individual piece of content to potentially reach anyone, anywhere at any time shrinks by the day, democratizing content creation, distribution and reach, and creating huge challenges for legacy media,” says Carlin. “We are looking at the evolution of the ‘TV Industry’ into what is really the ‘attention’ business. Tech has hacked boredom and the future belongs to those who can leverage that reality effectively.”

Carlin’s appointment marks a homecoming of sorts. His first job out of college was with Magid’s Local team. He will be based in Los Angeles.

