Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MagnaCare's Michelle Zettergren Named to City & State's Labor Power 100 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagnaCare, a leader in health plan management, network rental, medical management, and casualty solutions, today announced that Michelle Zettergren, President, Labor, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer has been named one of the 100 most powerful people in Labor by City & State. The Labor Power 100 list honors the most influential people in the Labor community working across government, unions, academia, law, and advocacy.

“I’m honored to be recognized for my career-long commitment to the Labor community, and I’m proud to be a part of a health care enablement company that deeply understands and supports Labor organizations and their members,” Zettergren said. “To be listed—among so many influential leaders whose advocacy and service I’ve long admired and many of whom I’ve had the privilege of working with—is the ultimate compliment.”

Zettergren leads MagnaCare’s mission to provide highly customized, innovative health care solutions to Labor, Commercial and Public Sector clients as well as brokers, carriers, TPAs, and Workers’ Compensation and no-fault payors. Throughout her 25-year career in the health insurance industry, she has built a reputation for driving business growth and customer satisfaction across a diverse client base. Prior to joining MagnaCare, Zettergren held leadership roles at HPOne, ConnectiCare, a subsidiary of EmblemHealth, as well as Anthem BCBS, where she where she managed public sector sales and underwriting.

“The Labor Power 100 list showcases the champions of labor in New York,” said Tom Allon, President of City & State. “Those listed deserve to be recognized for their hard work and should be proud of their accomplishments.”

City & State profiles Zettergren along with 99 other powerful people in the Labor community in a special commemorative magazine issue published on September 2nd and will host a reception celebrating their achievements on September 4th. This is the second time Zettergren will be honored by City & State, which named her to its 2018 Responsible 100 list in recognition of her outstanding corporate citizenship.

About MagnaCare
For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building health communities together with Taft-Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and workers’ compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tristate area. Its broad and wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC.

Visit www.magnacare.com

www.linkedin.com/company/magnacare

www.facebook.com/magnacare

www.twitter.com/magnacare

About City & State
City & State is the premier media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy. Its in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves New York’s leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York. City & State offers round-the-clock coverage through award winning commentary and analysis, weekly publication, daily e-briefs, events, interviews and more. For more information, please visit www.cityandstateny.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon, (212) 784-5727, lsiegel@groupgordon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Announces Winners of 26th Annual Spirit of Marin Awards
PU
02:12pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : and Subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® Secure National News Coverage in Leading Financial Publication Benzinga
PU
02:12pCISCO : Webex Teams Tips & Tricks
PU
02:11pWYNN LAS VEGAS : Becomes Only Casino Resort In Las Vegas To Earn Great Place To Work Certification
PR
02:11pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : PPR - $.0260 August Dividend
BU
02:10pDIAGEO : Scottish union reveals strike action dates
RE
02:08pWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : verzeichnet H1-Nettogewinn von 21,8 Millionen US-Dollar gestützt auf Neuorientierung des Unternehmens auf Cybersecurity/IoT
PU
02:08pWISEKEY INTERNATIONAL : enregistre un bénéfice net de 21,8 millions de dollars au premier semestre grâce au recentrage de l'entreprise sur la cybersécurité et l'IoT
PU
02:07pNORDECON : E-piim and Nordecon entered into a contract for constructing dairy buildings in Paide
PU
02:07pFACEBOOK : An Update About Face Recognition on Facebook
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : Buys Product Lines From Circor for $84.5 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group