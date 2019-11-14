Log in
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes near Moluccas, Indonesia: USGS
0
11/14/2019
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has struck 134 kilometers northwest of Temate, Moluccas, Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was measured at 62 km deep, USGS said.
(Writing by David Evans)
0
