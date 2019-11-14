Log in
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes near Moluccas, Indonesia: USGS

11/14/2019 | 11:39am EST

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has struck 134 kilometers northwest of Temate, Moluccas, Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was measured at 62 km deep, USGS said.

(Writing by David Evans)

