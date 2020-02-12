Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Magnum maker Unilever puts end to ads targeting kids under 12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:41am EST
The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam

Wall's and Magnum ice cream maker Unilever will stop advertising its food and beverages to children under the age of 12 on traditional and social media, it said on Wednesday, responding to growing concerns over childhood obesity.

The company said in its new principles on responsible marketing that it would also stop hiring influencers and celebrities who primarily appeal to children under the age of 12 and would also curb its use of cartoon characters.

The company's ice-cream business will be the first to implement these changes, which follow moves by the company over the last five years to cap the total calories and sugar levels in kids' ice-creams at 110 calories and 12 grams per portion.

Wall's, whose Max, Paddle Pop and Twister ice-creams are all chiefly aimed at kids, will still be featured on in-store displays and freezers which are familiar to thousands of convenience stores globally.

In 2016, 124 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 19 were estimated to suffer from obesity worldwide, while 213 million were overweight, according to the World Health Organization's latest figures. (https://bit.ly/2w2Wmz1)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 1.84% 436.9 End-of-day quote.21.46%
UNILEVER PLC -0.54% 4663 Delayed Quote.7.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aKIBUSH CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aIMINE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:06aINSPERITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:06aAHEAD : Unveils Results of “State of Enterprise Digital Transformation” Survey, Revealing Six Contributing Factors to Transformation Success
BU
06:04aSouring energy loans wipe out ABN Amro's profit growth
RE
06:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Universal Components/3G Truck & Trailer Parts
PU
06:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
06:04aHKT TRUST AND HKT : Issue of New Share Stapled Units under General Mandate for Grant of Awards pursuant to Share Stapled Units Award Scheme
PU
06:04aSIAM CEMENT PUBLIC : Retail Business Joint-Venture in Cambodia
PU
06:04aKIBO ENERGY : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Slashes Dividend as Profit Falls
4GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from..
5Oil jumps as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group