Magontec : Visit of Australian Embassy Delegation to Magontec’s Xi’an Facility in Shaanxi Province, PRC

08/27/2018 | 06:37am CEST

Mr Ian Macintosh, Trade Commissioner (Austrade)
Mr Scott Wilson, Counsellor (Industry, Innovation and Science)
Her Excellency Ms Jan Adams AO, Australian Ambassador to the People's Republic of China

Nic Andrews, Executive Chairman Magontec Limited

Xunyou Tong, President Magontec Limited Asia

Back row (from left to right)

Ms Jin Wenshuo, Senior Research and Program Officer (Agriculture)

Mr Ben Mitchell, Counsellor (Agriculture)

Ms Linda Hutchieson, First Secretary (Foreign Affairs and Trade)
Zisheng Zhen, Technical Director, Magontec Limited

Weiren Qu, Production Manager, Magontec Xi'an

Linda Jiang, Finance Director, Magontec Xi'an

Qi Hu, HR Magontec Xi'an

Disclaimer

Magontec Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 04:36:08 UTC
