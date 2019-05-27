Magontec : at the IMA 2019 Annual World Conference

Magontec sales and management teams from China, Europe and Australia attended the International Magnesium Association's Annual World Conference in Budapest on 16th & 17th May.

There were many visitors to the Magontec booth which showcased products die cast from magnesium alloys supplied by Magontec to customers all over the world.

At the conference Dr Zisheng Zhen gave a presentation to Conference attendees on the Magontec Qinghai magnesium alloy cast house project and on the wider Qinghai Salt Lake Magnesium industrial complex, highlighting environmental and innovation aspects.

Magontec Qinghai was the recipient of the IMA's 2019 'Environmental Responsibility' award for its contribution to the Qinghai project, the worlds newest and most environmentally friendly magnesium production facility.