Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Magontec : at the IMA 2019 Annual World Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 09:34pm EDT
[Attachment]

Magontec sales and management teams from China, Europe and Australia attended the International Magnesium Association's Annual World Conference in Budapest on 16th & 17th May.

There were many visitors to the Magontec booth which showcased products die cast from magnesium alloys supplied by Magontec to customers all over the world.

At the conference Dr Zisheng Zhen gave a presentation to Conference attendees on the Magontec Qinghai magnesium alloy cast house project and on the wider Qinghai Salt Lake Magnesium industrial complex, highlighting environmental and innovation aspects.

Magontec Qinghai was the recipient of the IMA's 2019 'Environmental Responsibility' award for its contribution to the Qinghai project, the worlds newest and most environmentally friendly magnesium production facility.

Disclaimer

Magontec Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 01:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43pCOUNTRY GARDEN : ranks among the Top 100 Hong Kong-listed Companies list for 7th consecutive year
PR
09:40pNISSIN FOODS : added to MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index
AQ
09:39pNOMURA REAL ESTATE : Notice of Convocation of the 15th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
09:39pYESTAR HEALTHCARE : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buyback 2019-05-28
PU
09:34pMAGONTEC : at the IMA 2019 Annual World Conference
PU
09:33pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 29
AQ
09:31pNETEASE : MARVEL Super War from NetEase and Marvel Games Opens Its Closed Beta Test Today
BU
09:29pIWATANI : Notice of The 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
09:25pMacro Enterprises Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Results
NE
09:24pOil mixed as China's economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
2BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Proposed Billion-Dollar Investment in Pueblo Viejo Will Boost its Contribut..
3CHINA BANKING CORPORATION : CHINA BANKING : Highlights of Tsinghua PBCSF Global Finance Forum
4MVIS Announces May 2019 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
5LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : National Hockey League And Ticketmaster Announce..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About