Maguire Associates : Selects John J. Bonanno As CEO

04/17/2020 | 06:04am EDT

CONCORD, Mass., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a strategic and timely transformation, Maguire Associates announces the appointment of John J. Bonanno as chief executive officer. Bonanno succeeds Linda Cox Maguire in a long-planned leadership transition, adding his extensive experience in education management, management consulting, and digital marketing for academic institutions.

Bonanno noted, "I am honored to assume the role of CEO of Maguire Associates. For more than 35 years, education institutions have been turning to Maguire to optimize enrollment and for guidance to address challenges. In addition to the current adversity impacting education, the next decade will prove disruptive as technology further transforms education, employers look to new models to educate their workforce, and geographic boundaries to competition are eliminated. Maguire Associates is uniquely positioned to assist institutions in navigating these challenges and to leverage opportunities presented by this changing landscape."

Linda Cox Maguire, whose next career stage will include her continued role as vice chair of the board and new role as special consultant at Maguire Associates, remarked, "It feels good to be passing the CEO baton into the hands of John Bonanno, someone who shares our company's values and will go the extra mile for clients as we have always done. I make the transition with tremendous pride in this firm and what has been our life's work."

Maguire Associates Founder and Chair of the Board Jack Maguire offered his endorsement. "John Bonanno impressed me and my fellow board members immediately. We were unanimous in our decision, indeed our delight, and we look forward to his leadership in adapting and expanding the client services required by the rapidly evolving higher education industry. John Bonanno takes the reins with Maguire Associates in a strong financial position, and Maguire Associates will grow in strength and relevance to best meet client needs during an uncharted future." 

Formerly president of ESM Digital, a digital marketing firm serving higher education, Bonanno also served as president of the Corporate Education Group, associate dean/chief executive officer in Boston University's Corporate and Professional Programs unit, and in other leadership positions at BU including director of the Office of Analytical Services. He received his BA and MBA from Boston University.

About Maguire Associates 
Maguire Associates is a research-based consulting firm that serves educational institutions. Established in 1983, Maguire provides enrollment management, market research, strategic leadership and predictive modeling expertise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maguire-associates-selects-john-j-bonanno-as-ceo-301042017.html

SOURCE Maguire Associates


© PRNewswire 2020
