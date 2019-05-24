Magyar Bancorp : Bank President Named 2nd Vice Chair of NJ Bankers

New Brunswick, NJ-May 24, 2019-Magyar Bank is pleased to announce that The New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBA) recently installed John S. Fitzgerald, Magyar Bank President and CEO, as the Association's Second Vice Chairman. NJBA implements its mission of representing the membership's interests before state and federal government and regulatory authorities, providing support in public and media relations, professional development and employee health insurance benefit programs through its licensed insurance brokerage facility, Bankers Cooperative Group.

