Magyar Bancorp : Bank President Named 2nd Vice Chair of NJ Bankers

05/24/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

New Brunswick, NJ-May 24, 2019-Magyar Bank is pleased to announce that The New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBA) recently installed John S. Fitzgerald, Magyar Bank President and CEO, as the Association's Second Vice Chairman. NJBA implements its mission of representing the membership's interests before state and federal government and regulatory authorities, providing support in public and media relations, professional development and employee health insurance benefit programs through its licensed insurance brokerage facility, Bankers Cooperative Group.

Disclaimer

Magyar Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 20:42:01 UTC
