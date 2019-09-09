Mahindra Group Strengthens U.S. Presence with New Washington, D.C., Office

Expansion Comes as Mahindra Marks its 25th Year in the U.S.

The Mahindra Group, a US$ 20.7 billion global federation of companies, today celebrated the opening of its new Washington, D.C., office. This year, Mahindra Group marks its 25th year of conducting business in the U.S. Its companies in the U.S. span a diverse array of industries, including automotive manufacturing, farm equipment production, IT services, sustainable transportation, multipurpose aircraft development and equipment financing services.

“Establishing this new Washington, D.C., office is an important element of our U.S. growth strategy,” said Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group. “Mahindra has already invested $1 billion in the U.S. market and we are committed to doubling our investments here over the next few years. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to create American jobs and meaningfully contribute to the local economies and communities in which we operate.”

Mahindra’s Washington, D.C., office will promote the Group’s diverse U.S. businesses. The office will be led by Dilip Sundaram, President of Corporate Affairs-Americas, at the Mahindra Group.

“Mahindra has a clear vision for the U.S. and our strategic presence in Washington, D.C., will allow us to work toward achieving our goals,” said Sundaram. “We look forward to working with our American partners – with a particular focus on growing our manufacturing and automotive operations.”

Mahindra employs thousands of associates in the U.S. across 10 factories and assembly centers, 790 tractor and powersports dealerships, and 30 IT development and delivery centers. Mahindra’s shared value approach is demonstrated through its commitment to community empowerment and education programs and partnerships with major U.S. universities.

Its Urban Agriculture program has created 1,500 new gardens across low-income areas of Detroit and has turned abandoned properties into working farms, which have generated a million pounds of fresh produce.

