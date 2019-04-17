Log in
Maiello Brungo & Maiello : Welcomes Michael T. Korns as Senior Counsel, Expanding the Firm's Municipal Law Group

04/17/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maiello Brungo & Maiello is pleased to announce the addition of Michael T. Korns to its skilled team of attorneys. Michael will serve as Senior Counsel in the firm's growing Municipal Law practice group.

Michael is an attorney with more than a decade of experience in municipal law and civil litigation, as well as a wide range of civil matters, including products liability, tort defense, employment, class actions, election law, real estate, and business disputes. He has represented clients in both state and federal court in jurisdictions across the United States.

"Michael is a noteworthy addition to Maiello Brungo & Maiello's Municipal Law practice group. His experience with municipal law and civil litigation matters is well suited to meet the needs of our clients," said Alfred Maiello, Managing Partner of Maiello, Brungo, and Maiello.

Michael is a graduate of Harvard Law School and is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. and is admitted to the Federal Court in both states. He has been recognized by the Washington, D.C. District Court for his contributions as a member of that Court's Pro Bono Service Panels. He serves on the board of the Kiski Valley Habitat for Humanity and is a member of the Westmoreland County and Pennsylvania Bar Associations.

ABOUT MAIELLO BRUNGO & MAIELLO, LLP
Maiello, Brungo & Maiello is a full-service law firm comprised of a team of diverse and experienced lawyers specializing in:

• Construction Law

• Estate Planning

• Local Government Law

• Corporate Law

• Labor & Employment Law

• Real Estate Law

• Education Law

• Litigation 

• Tax Assessment

Our firm is highly regarded for our collaborative, hands-on approach when working with clients to find tailored and comprehensive legal solutions. In every aspect of our engagement, we will consistently demonstrate a firm commitment to you.

For more information visit www.mbm-law.net or contact:
Stephanie McHale
Marketing Director, Maiello Brungo & Maiello, LLP
skm@mbm-law.net or 412-242-4400

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maiello-brungo--maiello-welcomes-michael-t-korns-as-senior-counsel-expanding-the-firms-municipal-law-group-300834022.html

SOURCE Maiello Brungo & Maiello


© PRNewswire 2019
