Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Main points of Ethiopian Airlines preliminary crash report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

(Reuters) - The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority has released a preliminary report into an Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 that killed 157 people and resulted in the worldwide grounding of more than 300 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

The accident was the second fatal crash involving Boeing's 737 MAX 8 model in five months, after a Lion Air flight crashed in Indonesia in October.

WHAT THE REPORT SAYS:

- The Ethiopian Airlines jet had faulty sensor readings indicating the "angle of attack", which is the angle the plane must maintain to avoid going into a stall.

- Shortly after the autopilot was disengaged, the plane's nose was pushed down automatically.

- The flight control problems meant the captain was unable to maintain the flight path and the crew lost control of the aircraft. The captain called "pull up" three times and the first officer acknowledged this.

- The airspeed and altitude values from the left air data system began deviating from the corresponding right side values.

- The crew followed all the recommended procedures to deal with the emergency, Ethiopian officials said when presenting the report. Safety experts said this would likely spark a debate over the conduct of the flight with U.S. regulators and Boeing.

- The captain asked the first officer if the trim was functional. The first officer replied that the trim was not working and tried it manually, but it still did not work.

- Two momentary electric trim inputs were made about 32 seconds before the end of the recording. Sources familiar with the aircraft say this suggests the system driving the MCAS anti-stall software had re-engaged, which only a person can do.

- The airspeed reached 500 knots (575 mph) just before the crash, according to one instrument. An alarm indicating excess speed was heard on the cockpit voice recorder.

- The report recommended that Boeing review flight control systems and that aviation authorities verify the problem has been resolved before the aircraft is allowed to fly again.

- The report's purpose is to investigate, not assign blame liability.

(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07pPSU VIKINGS : Vikings Return To Desert Golf, Prepare For Big Sky Championship
PU
06:05pTrump picks former presidential candidate Cain for Fed board
RE
05:57pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Wyden Statement on Reported China Trade Summit
PU
05:52pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker
PU
05:48pBy spying on Huawei, U.S. found evidence against the Chinese firm
RE
05:48pU.S., China Aim for Trade Deal in Weeks, Trump Says
DJ
05:42pGOVERNMENT OF BAHAMAS : Codes of Practice for Dealers in Precious Metals and Precious Stones
PU
05:27pTrump Considering Nominating Herman Cain for Fed Seat--3rd Update
DJ
05:22pCanada says reopening USMCA trade pact could be a 'Pandora's box'
RE
05:22pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Changes to the Meat Regulations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLOCK X CAPITAL CORP : BLOCK X CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Investment in MineHub Technologies, Inc.
2AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. : AFRICAN GOLD : Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation
3NEC CORPORATION : NEC : and Ceragon Collaborate to Expand 5G Wireless Backhaul Business Globally
4ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP : ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Strategic Alternatives Review
5BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About