Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MainConcept Enables Canon XF-HEVC Workflows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MainConcept, a leading provider of video codec technology, today announced that it has added support for ingesting HEVC 4:2:2 files generated by the brand-new Canon XF 705 camera to its HEVC/H.265 Decoder SDK.

With the XF 705 camera, introduced at today's IBC in Amsterdam, Canon is the first to leverage the higher compression efficiency of HEVC/H.265 to store data and allow simultaneous recording of HDR and SDR without doubling storage space requirements. Canon’s decision to package 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC/H.265 into an MXF container allows existing workflows to support the same metadata as with current, AVC/H.264-based broadcast formats.

MainConcept has worked closely with Canon to ensure interoperability and reliable ingest of files recorded by Canon XF-HEVC capable cameras. Editing and Media Asset Management applications can easily ingest or playback the new format natively by integrating MainConcept HEVC/H.265 Decoder SDK version 10 which is being released at IBC 2018. This SDK includes components for video and audio decoding as well as MXF demultiplexing.

“MainConcept has a long history of successful collaboration with professional camera manufacturers,” said Thomas Kramer, VP Product Management for MainConcept. “Being the select partner for Canon’s release of their XF camera line is yet another important milestone in enabling native ingest workflows in our customers’ applications. Canon’s appreciation for HEVC/H.265 as a recording and production format underlines the importance of this most efficient codec in the professional production space.”

“We are proud to work with MainConcept as our software partner,” said Edakubo Hiroo, Deputy Chief Executive at Canon’s Image Solutions Business Operations. “They provide the most reliable codecs and great interoperability that companies require when ingesting recorded content. Many of the broadcast software vendors in the market rely on MainConcept SDKs and can now enable their workflow applications with ingest and playback support when we launch our new camera at IBC.”

The MainConcept HEVC/H.265 SDK and other codec packages are available for immediate testing now. Please fill out our online ENDA to request a free evaluation trial.

About MainConcept
MainConcept is a leading provider of video codec technology, ranging in offerings from software development kits, transcoding applications and plugins serving professional video production, multimedia, broadcast, digital signage, medical, and security industries. Our engineering and development teams focus solely on creating encoding and decoding components for video and audio content, enabling us to provide best of breed solutions to our customers. In addition to outstanding products, our attention to detail and devotion to customer support and satisfaction is geared to not only meet, but exceed the expectations of even the most demanding customers. MainConcept is headquartered in Aachen, Germany and is a subsidiary of NeuLion, LLC. For more information about MainConcept, visit www.mainconcept.com.

Press Contact: Thomas Kramer | thomas.kramer@neulion.com | +49 241 401080

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pCANNABIS STRATEGIC VENTURES : Inc. (NUGS) Fine-tunes Foray into Cannabis Space with Brand Specific Strategies, Acquisitions
AQ
06:40pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Prices $2.1 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
AQ
06:40pMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : 312 hours of sunshine in August
AQ
06:39pCLP : introduces strategic shareholder for CLP India
AQ
06:39pSIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Announces September Dividend
AQ
06:38pBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:38pBRIGHTCOVE : and Evergent Team Up with BBC to Expand BBC Studios Globally with TV-everywhere Feature | Brightcove
AQ
06:37pPOPULAR INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Hua trades flat in Hong Kong debut
AQ
06:37pCITY OFFICE REIT : NKF Represents Northridge Capital in its Sale of CirclePoint Corporate Center in Westminster
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.