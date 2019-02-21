MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. : Submits Application for NASDAQ Capital Market Listing

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MNSB), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, has submitted an application to list the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

Acceptance for listing the Company shares with the NASDAQ Capital Market is also subject to approval of a recently submitted Form 10 application to the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

"We are excited with this opportunity to transition to the NASDAQ Capital Market, as we have sufficient market capitalization to qualify for small cap indices, such as the Russell 2000," said Jeff W. Dick, the Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. "Our objective is to provide additional liquidity in our common stock for our shareholders."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK

MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. In addition, MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the Metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader on-staff ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides up to $140 million in FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact:

Jeff W. Dick

(703) 481-4567

