Mainland China reports 34 new coronavirus cases, including 20 in Xinjiang

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China reported 34 cases of the
new coronavirus in the mainland for July 24, up from 21 cases a
day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.
Of the new infections, 20 were in the far western region of
Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health
Commission. Nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning,
while the remaining five were imported cases.
China reported 74 new asymptomatic cases, up from 43 a day
earlier.
As of Friday, mainland China had 83,784 confirmed
coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death
toll remained at 4,634.
