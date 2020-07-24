Log in
Mainland China reports 34 new coronavirus cases, including 20 in Xinjiang

07/24/2020 | 09:29pm EDT

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China reported 34 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 24, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 20 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining five were imported cases.

China reported 74 new asymptomatic cases, up from 43 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 83,784 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by William Mallard)

