Mainstay Medical Announces Board Change

Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc (“Mainstay” or the “Company”,
Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and Euronext Dublin: MSTY.IE), a medical device
company focused on commercializing ReActiv8®, an implantable
restorative neurostimulation system designed to treat an underlying
cause of disabling Chronic Low Back Pain, today announces that Dr Manus
Rogan has decided to step down as a Non-Executive Director of the
Company with immediate effect in order to concentrate on other
commitments.
Dr Rogan has been a Board member of the Company since its IPO on
Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin in 2014. In 2012, Dr Rogan (as
Managing Partner of Fountain Healthcare Partners) led the $20M Series B
financing into Mainstay Medical Ltd. and the relocation of the Company’s
head office from Minneapolis to Dublin. He also joined the board of
Mainstay Medical Ltd. at that time.
Dr Oern Stuge, Chairman of the Board of Mainstay, said: “During
his time as a director, Manus has seen Mainstay’s technology and
business mature significantly to the point where we now have the
ReActiv8-B study nearing completion and our commercialization strategy
in Europe gaining traction. We thank him for his significant
contribution to that journey and wish him every success in the future.”
Dr Rogan said: “I am proud of the progress Mainstay has made
and believe the Company has a bright future. With a strong team in place
and a clear roadmap for the commercialization of ReActiv8
internationally, now is a good time for me to step down to focus on
earlier stage investments. I am fully supportive of Mainstay’s strategy
and look forward to its continued success.”
– End –
About Mainstay
Mainstay is a medical device company focused on commercializing an
innovative implantable restorative neurostimulation system, ReActiv8®,
for people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP). The Company is
headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. It has subsidiaries operating in
Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands, and
is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (MSTY.PA) and the
ESM of Euronext Dublin (MSTY.IE).
About Chronic Low Back Pain
One of the recognized root causes of CLBP is impaired control by the
nervous system of the muscles that dynamically stabilize the spine in
the low back, and an unstable spine can lead to back pain. ReActiv8 is
designed to electrically stimulate the nerves responsible for
contracting these muscles and thereby help to restore muscle control and
improve dynamic spine stability, allowing the body to recover from CLBP.
People with CLBP usually have a greatly reduced quality of life and
score significantly higher on scales for pain, disability, depression,
anxiety and sleep disorders. Their pain and disability can persist
despite the best available medical treatments, and only a small
percentage of cases result from an identified pathological condition or
anatomical defect that may be correctable with spine surgery. Their
ability to work or be productive is seriously affected by the condition
and the resulting days lost from work, disability benefits and health
resource utilization put a significant burden on individuals, families,
communities, industry and governments.
Further information can be found at www.mainstay-medical.com
CAUTION – in the United States, ReActiv8 is limited by federal law to
investigational use only.
Forward looking statements
This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
forward looking statements. These forward looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the
terms “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”,
“may”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, or “explore” or, in each
case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or
by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or
intentions. These forward looking statements include all matters that
are not historical facts. They appear throughout this announcement and
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s
intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other
things, the Company’s results of operations, financial position,
prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and
development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement
arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration and other commercial
performance.
By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty
because they relate to future events and circumstances. Forward looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual
results of the Company’s operations, and the development of its main
product, the markets and the industry in which the Company operates, may
differ materially from those described in, or suggested by, the forward
looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if
the Company’s results of operations, financial position and growth, and
the development of its main product and the markets and the industry in
which the Company operates, are consistent with the forward looking
statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments
may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
A number of factors could cause results and developments of the Company
to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward
looking statements including, without limitation, the successful launch
and commercialization of ReActiv8, the progress and success of the
ReActiv8-B Clinical Study,general economic and business
conditions, global medical device market conditions, industry trends,
competition, changes in law or regulation, changes in taxation regimes,
the availability and cost of capital, the time required to commence and
complete clinical trials, the time and process required to obtain
regulatory approvals, currency fluctuations, changes in its business
strategy, and political and economic uncertainty. The forward-looking
statements herein speak only at the date of this announcement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005038/en/