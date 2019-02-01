Mainstay Medical International plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc

(Bourse: MSTY)

Managers’ Transactions

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Jason Hannon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mainstay Medical International plc (the “Company”) b) LEI 635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RSUs pursuant to the Company’s 2014 Employee Incentive Plan. ISIN IE00BJYS1G50 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of RSUs to Mr. Hannon pursuant to the Company’s 2014 Employee Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 120,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price Not Applicable e) Date of the transaction 1 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Not Applicable g) Additional Information None

