Mainstay Medical International plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc
(Bourse: MSTY)
Managers’ Transactions
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19
of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|
1
|
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Mr. Jason Hannon
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
|
Position/status
|
|
Director
|
|
b)
|
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
3
|
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
|
Name
|
|
Mainstay Medical International plc (the “Company”)
|
|
b)
|
|
LEI
|
|
635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03
|
|
4
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each
type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
|
RSUs pursuant to the Company’s 2014 Employee Incentive Plan.
ISIN IE00BJYS1G50
|
|
b)
|
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Grant of RSUs to Mr. Hannon pursuant to the Company’s 2014
Employee Incentive Plan.
|
|
c)
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 120,000
|
|
d)
|
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
e)
|
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
1 February 2019
|
|
f)
|
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
Not Applicable
|
|
g)
|
|
Additional Information
|
|
None
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005302/en/