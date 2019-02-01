Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mainstay Medical International plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 09:41am EST

Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc
(Bourse: MSTY)

Managers’ Transactions

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name  

Mr. Jason Hannon

 

2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

Director

b) Initial Notification Amendment


Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

Mainstay Medical International plc (the “Company”)

b) LEI 635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

RSUs pursuant to the Company’s 2014 Employee Incentive Plan.

 

 

 

ISIN IE00BJYS1G50

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of RSUs to Mr. Hannon pursuant to the Company’s 2014 Employee Incentive Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)          Volume(s)

 

Nil                  120,000

 

d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

Not Applicable

e) Date of the transaction

1 February 2019

f) Place of the transaction

Not Applicable

g) Additional Information

 

None


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aKALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : KALY - Kali-Extracts, Inc. Announces Cannabis Extract COPD Primate Treatment Study Research Report Preview
PR
09:54aINTEL : 2019 mwc
PU
09:53aSONY : reports best-ever quarterly profit on strong music business
AQ
09:53aKofax Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Nuance Document Imaging
GL
09:52aRISEN ENERGY : completes 40 MW solar project in Kazakhstan
AQ
09:52aCHEVRON : inks deal to buy Petrobrass Pasadena refinery, assets
AQ
09:52aBORALEX : commissions the Sources de lAncre wind farm and confirms the commercial commissioning of its Le Pelon wind farm in France
AQ
09:51aExxon Mobil's profit tops estimates as production rebounds
RE
09:51aSanctions to push Venezuelan output below 1 million b/d
AQ
09:51aVINTAGE ENERGY : Galilee Basin Deeps joint venture contracts drilling rig
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4Trump to meet China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Asserts Progress as Ills Persist

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.