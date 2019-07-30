Mainstay Medical International plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc: (Bourse: MSTY)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr David Brabazon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive independent director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Mainstay Medical International plc (the “Company”) b) LEI 635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of nominal value of €0.001 each in the Company, ISIN: IE00BJYS1G50 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume €3 per Ordinary Share 155,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price Total price of the transaction: €465,000 (four hundred and sixty-five thousand euro) e) Date of the transaction 29 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue g) Additional Information N/A

