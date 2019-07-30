Mainstay Medical International plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc: (Bourse: MSTY)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr David Brabazon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-executive independent director
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mainstay Medical International plc (the “Company”)
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of nominal value of €0.001 each in the Company, ISIN: IE00BJYS1G50
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Subscription for ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
€3 per Ordinary Share
|
155,000 Ordinary Shares
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Total price of the transaction: €465,000 (four hundred and sixty-five thousand euro)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
29 July 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
N/A
