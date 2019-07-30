Log in
Mainstay Medical International plc: Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

07/30/2019 | 11:46am EDT

 

Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc: (Bourse: MSTY)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Mr David Brabazon

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Non-executive independent director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mainstay Medical International plc (the “Company”)

b)

LEI

635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of nominal value of €0.001 each in the Company, ISIN: IE00BJYS1G50

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription for ordinary shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

€3 per Ordinary Share

155,000 Ordinary Shares

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

Total price of the transaction: €465,000 (four hundred and sixty-five thousand euro)

 

e)

Date of the transaction

29 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 


