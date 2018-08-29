Mainstay Medical International plc : (“Mainstay Medical” or the “Company”) Notice of AGM

Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical announces that the Company’s Notice of AGM has been sent to shareholders today. This document and additional documents relating to the Company’s AGM will shortly be available on the Company’s website at www.mainstay-medical.com.

The Company’s AGM will be held at McCann FitzGerald, Riverside One, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on Friday, 21 September 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

