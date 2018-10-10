Mainstreet Bank : Loan Operations Specialist

Loan Operations Specialist
This position is responsible for:
-
Performing a variety of functions related to the daily operations of Loan Operations across all product lines.
-
Boards new loans on the Bank's core system.
-
Performs maintenance and makes adjustments on existing loans as necessary.
-
Processes loan payoff requests.
-
Provides customer service both internally and externally.
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Required
-
Minimum three years related work experience.
-
Knowledge of lending regulations.
-
Excellent customer service and communication skills.
-
Detail-oriented with good organizational and follow-through skills.
-
Strong problem-solving skills.
-
Possesses the ability to organize and prioritize work.
-
Strong PC skills.
