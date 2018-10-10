Log in
Mainstreet Bank : Loan Operations Specialist

10/10/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

Loan Operations Specialist

This position is responsible for:

  • Performing a variety of functions related to the daily operations of Loan Operations across all product lines.
  • Boards new loans on the Bank's core system.
  • Performs maintenance and makes adjustments on existing loans as necessary.
  • Processes loan payoff requests.
  • Provides customer service both internally and externally.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Required

  • Minimum three years related work experience.
  • Knowledge of lending regulations.
  • Excellent customer service and communication skills.
  • Detail-oriented with good organizational and follow-through skills.
  • Strong problem-solving skills.
  • Possesses the ability to organize and prioritize work.
  • Strong PC skills.

Disclaimer

Mainstreet Bank published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 20:47:02 UTC
