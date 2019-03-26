MaintainX Raises $3.8 Million to Digitize Workflows for 80 Percent of the World's Workforce: Deskless Employees

MaintainX,
the leading mobile-first workflow management platform for deskless
employees, today announced $3.8 million in seed funding led by August
Capital and Amity Ventures, with participation from Ridge Ventures and
TCL Ventures. Lead angel investors include Sapho Founder Peter Yared,
Thumbtack Founder Jonathan Swanson, AngelList Partner Jake Zeller, Expa
Partner Milun Tesovic, and ex-IBM Chief Innovation Officer Richard Jhang
(StratMinds VC).
The company’s easy-to-use frontline team collaboration tools boost
efficiency by up to 7x for the 80
percent of workers who do not sit behind a desk.
Mobile teams previously reliant on paper-based solutions can use
MaintainX to centralize communication and workflow management by
digitizing the following, and more:
-
All procedures (including standard operating, safety, food safety, and
maintenance)
-
Environmental and training checklists
-
Tooling and gauge reporting
-
Auditing/inspection workflows
-
Quality control inspections
Since MaintainX’s founding in late 2018, hundreds of companies —
spanning operation-intensive industries like manufacturing, retail,
hospitality and more — have adopted the platform and are actively using
it. Subway franchises select Marriott and Radisson properties, and
Phillystran are only a few of the customers who use MaintainX to bridge
communication gaps between operational teams, business owners and
executive leadership. Instead of digging through heaps of paperwork and
crowded inboxes, supervisors can now easily access information from a
central hub and seamlessly communicate with mobilized team members.
"There are more than 100 million deskless workers in the United States
who have been mostly ignored by software companies,” said MaintainX’s
co-founder and CEO, Chris Turlica. “MaintainX is empowering these
operational leaders and their frontline workers with digitized
communication and the most streamlined workflow management software on
the market."
“Eighty percent of the world’s workforce is not sitting at a desk.
Record-keeping happens on clipboards, and the primary communication
channel is radio, making standardization, collaboration and analytics
impossible,” said CJ Reim, Managing Partner at Amity Ventures. Reim will
join the company's board as part of the funding.
MaintainX’s comprehensive workflow suite, along with the company’s rapid
success, also attracted veteran investor David Hornik, General Partner
at August Capital.
“Despite a dramatic shift in the enterprise to a mobile-first workforce,
few companies are addressing the needs of those workers, and fewer still
are getting funded,” said Hornik. “MaintainX has built a brilliant
platform that takes advantage of the ubiquity of smartphones to enable
and track tasks out in the field while providing real-time data and
insights to management that have never before been available.”
The customers leveraging these insights to simplify day-to-day
operations have witnessed MaintainX’s impact first-hand.
Ron Pembleton, Director of Engineering at Pyramid Hotel Group, started
using MaintainX to digitize processes and helped Marriott and Radisson
properties transition into using the platform. “MaintainX has quickly
become our most used, most valuable and most trusted workflow software,”
said Pembleton. “A task that would've taken me 15 minutes to complete on
paper before, I can now do in two minutes.” Marriott, one of MaintainX’s
first clients, started using the platform in parallel with another
solution and switched all operations to MaintainX after only 30 days.
Larry Eden, a Subway franchise owner, began using MaintainX in the Fall
of 2018 and immediately implemented the product across all of his
franchises.
"We were trying to manage 140 pieces of equipment across seven locations
using spreadsheets, emails and text messages and that just wasn't
getting it done. MaintainX is the perfect tool to prevent issues from
falling between the cracks." Eden, like Pembleton, has also evangelized
MaintainX across his franchise owner peer group and helped bring more
customers to the platform.
MaintainX will use this latest round of funding to grow its teams in San
Francisco and Montreal, further develop its platform and amplify its
rising daily usage and retention, which includes more than 1,600
businesses that joined the platform and are ready to start using
MaintainX daily.
About MaintainX
MaintainX’s mission is to empower frontline workers with its leading
mobile-first digitized workflow solution. With its paper workflow
digitization, collaboration, and analytics system, MaintainX helps
operational leaders and their frontline teams, who don’t work behind
desks, collaborate and complete work orders more effectively. Founded in
2018 by Chris Turlica, Hugo Dozois-Caouette, Mathieu Marengère-Gosselin
and Nick Haase, MaintainX intends to fill the void where ERP and MRP
solutions end.
For more information, visit www.getmaintainx.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005364/en/