Maintenance Repair and Operations Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Category - Procurement Market
Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005078/en/
Global Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The commercial aviation sector is witnessing a sharp rise in the
production lines at aircraft, engine, and component manufacturers'
premises because of the recent increase in air travels. This is
resulting in a substantial demand for various MRO services across the
globe. However, despite the prospects of growth, unstable government
policies, complex supply chain, lack of skilled labor, and other factors
will pose serious procurement challenges for the investors in this
In the US, service providers are offering value-added services that
include VMI, performance analytics, storeroom management, warehouse
management, and catalog management. These offerings are interpreted as
their attempt to tackle the predicted category growth slowdown in the
US. The increasing manufacturing activities along with the availability
of a wide range of value-added services such as VMI, deadstock
management, demand forecasting, and performance analytics will
accelerate the category spend momentum in APAC.
This procurement research report on MRO services offers detailed
information on the cost structure of different suppliers across the
regions. Such information helps the buyers to assess the appropriate
supplier to procure quality services without overriding their budget. In
this procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is
analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Not what
“This market intelligence report recommends implementing the
specialist, integrator, and hybrid supply models that are based on the
buyer’s spend profile, service needs, and stakeholder expectations,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Implementing the
appropriate supply model has proven to be functional in controlling the
future MRO spend,” added Tridib.
This MRO services market intelligence report has highlighted the
following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend.
They include:
-
Buyers prefer collaborating with service providers that exhibit high
resource utilization rate
-
Quality of the services offered by service providers depends on
parameters such as service defect rate and TAT.
|
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the facility
management category offer information on critical cost drivers and
category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant
cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on
supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend
and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer
category management insights and procurement best practices for the
category.
Report scope snapshot: Maintenance repair and operations services
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
Category management enablers
-
Procurement organization
-
Category enablers
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
