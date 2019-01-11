Log in
Maintenance Repair and Operations Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

01/11/2019 | 08:31am EST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005078/en/

Global Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. ...

Global Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The commercial aviation sector is witnessing a sharp rise in the production lines at aircraft, engine, and component manufacturers' premises because of the recent increase in air travels. This is resulting in a substantial demand for various MRO services across the globe. However, despite the prospects of growth, unstable government policies, complex supply chain, lack of skilled labor, and other factors will pose serious procurement challenges for the investors in this market. Download the Free Sample of the maintenance repair and operations services market intelligence report here!

In the US, service providers are offering value-added services that include VMI, performance analytics, storeroom management, warehouse management, and catalog management. These offerings are interpreted as their attempt to tackle the predicted category growth slowdown in the US. The increasing manufacturing activities along with the availability of a wide range of value-added services such as VMI, deadstock management, demand forecasting, and performance analytics will accelerate the category spend momentum in APAC.

This procurement research report on MRO services offers detailed information on the cost structure of different suppliers across the regions. Such information helps the buyers to assess the appropriate supplier to procure quality services without overriding their budget. In this procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization.

This market intelligence report recommends implementing the specialist, integrator, and hybrid supply models that are based on the buyer’s spend profile, service needs, and stakeholder expectations,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. Implementing the appropriate supply model has proven to be functional in controlling the future MRO spend,” added Tridib.

This MRO services market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

  • Buyers prefer collaborating with service providers that exhibit high resource utilization rate
  • Quality of the services offered by service providers depends on parameters such as service defect rate and TAT.

Get the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Maintenance repair and operations services

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers

Want customized information from our maintenance repair and operations services procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map
  • To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
