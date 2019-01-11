Maintenance Repair and Operations Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The commercial aviation sector is witnessing a sharp rise in the production lines at aircraft, engine, and component manufacturers' premises because of the recent increase in air travels. This is resulting in a substantial demand for various MRO services across the globe. However, despite the prospects of growth, unstable government policies, complex supply chain, lack of skilled labor, and other factors will pose serious procurement challenges for the investors in this market.

In the US, service providers are offering value-added services that include VMI, performance analytics, storeroom management, warehouse management, and catalog management. These offerings are interpreted as their attempt to tackle the predicted category growth slowdown in the US. The increasing manufacturing activities along with the availability of a wide range of value-added services such as VMI, deadstock management, demand forecasting, and performance analytics will accelerate the category spend momentum in APAC.

This procurement research report on MRO services offers detailed information on the cost structure of different suppliers across the regions. Such information helps the buyers to assess the appropriate supplier to procure quality services without overriding their budget. In this procurement market intelligence report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

“This market intelligence report recommends implementing the specialist, integrator, and hybrid supply models that are based on the buyer’s spend profile, service needs, and stakeholder expectations,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Implementing the appropriate supply model has proven to be functional in controlling the future MRO spend,” added Tridib.

This MRO services market intelligence report has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Buyers prefer collaborating with service providers that exhibit high resource utilization rate

Quality of the services offered by service providers depends on parameters such as service defect rate and TAT.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Maintenance repair and operations services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

