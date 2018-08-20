Maize Growers Association of UK : Health Hazards from silage

Monday, August 20, 2018

Silage making can be a relatively uncontrolled fermentation process. The main fermentation activity in the silo is the conversion of plant sugars to acids. The reduction in pH preserves the ensiled crop from rotting during the storage period provided oxygen is excluded from the silage.

Well-made silage is a safe feed for livestock, but things can go wrong with the fermentation. Hazards to livestock and human health from undesirable micro-organisms in silage are discussed in the article by Mike Wilkinson which can be found in the Nutrition section of the website.

