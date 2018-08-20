Log in
Maize Growers Association of UK : Westerwolds offer a real opportunity

08/20/2018 | 11:31am CEST

Monday, August 20, 2018

The hot, dry conditions have hit/ obliterated most second and third cut silages, as well as impacting on many maize crops, to the point that many growers are currently short of grazed grass as well as being down on forage stocks for the winter. The likely early harvest of maize this autumn and recent rain does offer some opportunities to fill the forage gaps, as do extending grazing in the autumn and hopefully next spring.

Article in all sections of the resource folder.

Disclaimer

Maize Growers Association of UK published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:30:14 UTC
