Majesco : CEO Adam Elster Presents at Needham & Company's Emerging Technology Conference and B. Riley's Annual Investor Conference

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global provider of cloud insurance platform
software, today announced presentations from CEO Adam Elster at two
major investor conferences this week.
They include B. Riley’s Annual Investor Conference taking place today in
Beverly Hills, CA and Needham & Company’s Emerging Technology
Conference, which was hosted in New York, NY on May 21, 2019.
“I am thrilled to share Majesco’s compelling market opportunity with the
investors at these two conferences,” said CEO Adam Elster. “Majesco is
already known in the industry for its strength in completeness of vision
and capability. Innovative companies including large traditional brands,
new greenfields and InsurTech startups are leveraging Majesco’s cloud
and SaaS-based solutions to redefine the future of insurance and meet
the demands of tomorrow, right now. The rapid growth in adoption of our
next-generation cloud, API and microservices-based platforms is a
testament to our leadership in the market and the cutting-edge value
we’re bringing to companies across the industry.”
About Majesco
Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership
that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future
of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale.
Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that
are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200
insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are
transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new
business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include
CloudInsurer™ P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer™
L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st
Insurance™ with Digital1st eConnect™, Digital1st EcoExchange™ and
Digital1st Platform™ – a cloud-native, microservices and open API
platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise
Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
