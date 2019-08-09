|
Major : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (82KB, PDF)
08/09/2019 | 07:26am EDT
美捷滙控股有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1389)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
All resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.
At the Annual General Meeting of Major Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 9 August 2019 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman of the meeting for voting on all the proposed and seconded resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 June 2019 ("AGM Notice").
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue was 2,880,000,000 (the "Shares"), being the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). There were no Shareholders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.
Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.
All the resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by way of poll by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
financial statements and the reports of the directors
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
of the Company ("Directors") and the auditor of the
|
|
|
|
Company for the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
For identification purpose only
|
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
NUMBER OF VOTES (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To re-elect Ms. Cheung Wing Shun as an executive
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
Director
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To re-elect Mr. Ngai Hoi Ying as an Independent
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
Non-executive Director
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To authorise the board of Directors to fix the
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
remuneration of the Directors
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To reappoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA LIMITED
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
as the Company's auditor and authorise the board of
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
Directors to fix its remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
(A)
|
To grant a general and unconditional mandate
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
|
to the Directors to allot, issue or otherwise deal
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
with additional Shares and to make or grant
|
|
|
|
|
offers, agreements and options to the extent of
|
|
|
|
|
not more than 20% of the existing issued share
|
|
|
|
|
capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(B) To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
|
purchase the Shares to the extent of 10% of the
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
issued share capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(C)
|
T o a d d t h e n o m i n a l a m o u n t o f S h a r e s
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
|
repurchased by the Company to the mandate
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
|
granted to the Directors under resolution no.
|
|
|
|
|
6(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
To refresh scheme mandate limit under the share
|
1,335,004,032
|
0
|
|
option scheme adopted by the Company pursuant to
|
100%
|
0%
|
|
an ordinary resolution passed by the shareholders on
|
|
|
|
30 December 2013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Order of the Board
|
|
|
|
Major Holdings Limited
|
|
|
|
Leung Chi Kin Joseph
|
|
|
|
Executive Director
|
Hong Kong, 9 August 2019
|
|
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Chun To, Mr. Leung Chi Kin Joseph and Ms. Cheung Wing Shun, the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yue Kwai Wa Ken, Mr. Ngai Hoi Ying and Mr. Siu Shing Tak.
|
|