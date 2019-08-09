Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Major : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (82KB, PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

美捷滙控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1389)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

All resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

At the Annual General Meeting of Major Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 9 August 2019 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman of the meeting for voting on all the proposed and seconded resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 June 2019 ("AGM Notice").

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue was 2,880,000,000 (the "Shares"), being the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). There were no Shareholders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

All the resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by way of poll by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

1,335,004,032

0

financial statements and the reports of the directors

100%

0%

of the Company ("Directors") and the auditor of the

Company for the year ended 31 March 2019

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

NUMBER OF VOTES (%)

FOR

AGAINST

2.

To re-elect Ms. Cheung Wing Shun as an executive

1,335,004,032

0

Director

100%

0%

3.

To re-elect Mr. Ngai Hoi Ying as an Independent

1,335,004,032

0

Non-executive Director

100%

0%

4.

To authorise the board of Directors to fix the

1,335,004,032

0

remuneration of the Directors

100%

0%

5.

To reappoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA LIMITED

1,335,004,032

0

as the Company's auditor and authorise the board of

100%

0%

Directors to fix its remuneration

6.

(A)

To grant a general and unconditional mandate

1,335,004,032

0

to the Directors to allot, issue or otherwise deal

100%

0%

with additional Shares and to make or grant

offers, agreements and options to the extent of

not more than 20% of the existing issued share

capital of the Company

(B) To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

1,335,004,032

0

purchase the Shares to the extent of 10% of the

100%

0%

issued share capital of the Company

(C)

T o a d d t h e n o m i n a l a m o u n t o f S h a r e s

1,335,004,032

0

repurchased by the Company to the mandate

100%

0%

granted to the Directors under resolution no.

6(A)

7.

To refresh scheme mandate limit under the share

1,335,004,032

0

option scheme adopted by the Company pursuant to

100%

0%

an ordinary resolution passed by the shareholders on

30 December 2013

By Order of the Board

Major Holdings Limited

Leung Chi Kin Joseph

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Chun To, Mr. Leung Chi Kin Joseph and Ms. Cheung Wing Shun, the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yue Kwai Wa Ken, Mr. Ngai Hoi Ying and Mr. Siu Shing Tak.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Major Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 11:25:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aSABRE INSURANCE : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:40aTRIBUNE MEDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:40aPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07:40aBeleave Announces Sale of Popular Blue Dream Strain
NE
07:39aMELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38aCannTrust says KPMG withdraws audit report
RE
07:38aWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:36aALPHA REAL TRUST : 2019-08-09 Result of AGM
PU
07:35aPLX PHARMA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:35aTG THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG : OESTERREICHISCHE POST : AUSTRIAN POST H1 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group