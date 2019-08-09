Major : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (82KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

美捷滙控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1389)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

All resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

At the Annual General Meeting of Major Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on 9 August 2019 (the "AGM"), a poll was demanded by the Chairman of the meeting for voting on all the proposed and seconded resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 June 2019 ("AGM Notice").

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue was 2,880,000,000 (the "Shares"), being the total number of Shares entitling the holders thereof (the "Shareholders") to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). There were no Shareholders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

All the resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by way of poll by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions. The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS NUMBER OF VOTES (%) FOR AGAINST 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated 1,335,004,032 0 financial statements and the reports of the directors 100% 0% of the Company ("Directors") and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019