Major Appliances in Western Europe, 2017-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Major
Appliances in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Major appliances in Western Europe grew in volume terms in 2017, but the
industry is expected to slow down over the period 2017-2022. A high
level of saturation, along with uncertain economic performance, will
limit growth. Boosted by the urbanisation trend, the built-in format is
still growing, helped also by consumers' increased attention to style
and design. Connectivity, while currently still niche, is expected to
take off soon.
The Major Appliances in Western Europe global briefing offers a
comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify
the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading
companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors
influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments,
technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution
or pricing issues.
Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer
questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being
exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are
producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same
way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and
production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is
set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts),
company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
-
Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
-
Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
-
Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and
leading brands;
-
Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to
develop.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Introduction
-
Regional Overview
-
Leading Companies and Brands
-
Forecast Projections
-
Country Snapshots
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxftdl/major_appliances?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005228/en/