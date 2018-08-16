Log in
Major Appliances in Western Europe, 2017-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 11:27am CEST

The "Major Appliances in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major appliances in Western Europe grew in volume terms in 2017, but the industry is expected to slow down over the period 2017-2022. A high level of saturation, along with uncertain economic performance, will limit growth. Boosted by the urbanisation trend, the built-in format is still growing, helped also by consumers' increased attention to style and design. Connectivity, while currently still niche, is expected to take off soon.

The Major Appliances in Western Europe global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Regional Overview
  3. Leading Companies and Brands
  4. Forecast Projections
  5. Country Snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxftdl/major_appliances?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
