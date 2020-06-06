Major Attractions in Glenwood Springs Re-open for Business on June 8

Glenwood Springs, Colorado, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday afternoon, June 5, tourism businesses in Glenwood Springs received the much-anticipated news from state and local governments that they would be permitted to reopen to the public on Monday, June 8.

Attractions Open for Fun but with Changes

The mountain town’s major attractions including Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs have made significant alterations to reduce capacity, facilitate social distancing, enhance hygiene and limit the number of touchpoints throughout the visitor experience.

Like many aspects of life in a COVID-19 environment, visitors can expect some changes. “Every business that is open has had their reopening plan approved, but each one is unique, especially Glenwood Springs attractions and activities,” said Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion for Glenwood Springs.

“The best way to make plans to visit the hot springs, adventure park or go rafting is to check their websites first. In addition to wearing a mask, you may have to purchase your admission online or arrive within a predetermined time frame.”

Glenwood Springs attraction websites are up to date with all the details that visitors will need to know before arriving. For Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Iron Mountain Hot Springs plan to purchase tickets online and sign digital waivers. For Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, tickets will be available to purchase at the property on a first come first serve basis.

Where Face Coverings Are Required and Where They Are Not

At their meeting on Thursday, June 4, the Glenwood Springs City Council voted to extend the order for face coverings in public spaces where social distancing is not possible until further notice. Those visiting Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park should plan to wear one. While pool goers will be expected to wear masks on property, they are not required in the water. Rather, guests are encouraged to practice social distancing while soaking in the hot springs.

Tuck a face covering in a backpack in case the need for it arises, but it’s not required, nor are reservations necessary to enjoy Glenwood Springs’ extensive network of hiking and biking trails. Outdoors, visitors can ride, hike, and walk for miles as they always have along the riverways, canyons and mountainsides in and around Glenwood Springs.

As for Hanging Lake, the National Natural Landmark in Glenwood Canyon, the trail reopened with limited capacity on June 1. Permits are required and reservations to hike Hanging Lake can be made online.

Summertime Activities Ramp Up

The green light to reopen comes as Governor Polis transitioned the state to “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors,” on June 1, encouraging those who are at risk to stay safe at home and those who wish to explore further afield to do so responsibly.

In addition to major attraction openings, Glenwood Springs activities including guided trips such as rafting, fishing, paragliding and horseback riding are open and providing visitors with the chance to get outside and have some out-of-the-ordinary experiences. Because of the reduced capacity and trips now organized according to social group size, visitors should plan to make reservations for guide-led excursions in advance.

For history buffs, the Frontier Museum will open on June 14. See how Glenwood’s earliest residents lived, worked and played. Also learn about the town’s connection with gambler-gunslinger Doc Holliday who is buried in Linwood Cemetery, a pioneer graveyard located on a scenic hillside above Glenwood Springs.

Outdoor Dining Expands Options for Eating

Glenwood Springs restaurants have also enacted new procedures including the wearing of masks inside restaurants while waiting to be seated. More patio, rooftop and outdoor seating options comply with new social distancing norms but also add an opportunity for an alfresco meal downtown and in various other Glenwood Springs neighborhoods.

“Glenwood Springs is excited to welcome visitors back!” said Langer. “With health precautions in place, guests can have peace of mind while they relax and have fun with a much-needed change of scenery after months of staying at home.”

The Land of Water, where world-famous hot springs meet year-round outdoor adventures.

Glenwood Springs is located 160 miles (257 kilometers) west of Denver on I-70.

