Major Benefits of Web Analytics Tools for Business Growth| Quantzig

At present, for any business to evaluate its digital presence, web
analytics tools have become very significant. It helps examine several
things like the source of visitors, number of visitors, page views, and
scrutinize their action on the website. So, it has become very vital for
the digital marketers to evaluate the reports produced by several web
analytics tools to make the essential changes in the strategy and take
instant actions for better and improved outcomes.
According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,
“The data gathered equips businesses with the ability to
decide what’s working and where there is scope for improvement.”
Major benefits of web analytics tools for
business growth
Analyze the traffic of websites: Traffic is the most important
metric to measure the performance of any website. It is very easy to
track traffic to your website with the help of various web analytics
tools. A good amount of traffic to any website specifies its growth;
while, less traffic is a sign of the inactivity or decline of the
website. It helps in planning the marketing campaigns consequently.
Similarly, web analytics tools help track the repetitive, exclusive, and
return visitors. If the number of repeat visitors is more, then it
specifies that your website is positive in retaining visitors but isn’t
doing well when it comes to appealing to new visitors. This can further
help in developing new strategies to fetch attention of new eyes to your
-
Ascertain the source of traffic: To know the source of your
website traffic is one of the very significant factors to progress
your website’s performance. Web analytics tools help in dividing
traffic into groups like referral, organic, social, and direct.
Organic is determined through a search engine and this helps you to
understand the ranking of your website in the search engine. Referral
traffic comes from a different website, which is either connected to
your content or you have written a guest post on their website. Social
traffic comes from many social media platforms through your posts that
have been shared. This helps in understanding how appealing your posts
on social networks are. Last but not the least, is direct traffic,
which helps you classify how many people are directly typing the name
of your website in their browser and landing on the page of your
-
Bounce rate tracking: Web analytics tools help you understand
how many visitors are exiting your website instantly after arriving.
Lower bounce rate specifies that your website is able to engage and
occupy the visitors for a longer time. Bounce rate is different for
different pages like blogs and landing pages. There are many reasons
for high bounce rate like inappropriate keywords, slow loading of your
website pages, broken links, inappropriate content, and many more.
-
Quantzig
is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging
analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients
across several industrial sectors.
View the complete list of the major benefits of web analytics tools
for business growth:
https://www.quantzig.com/blog/benefits-web-analytics-tools
