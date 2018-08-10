Major Benefits of Web Analytics Tools for Business Growth| Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the major benefits of web analytics tools for business growth.

At present, for any business to evaluate its digital presence, web analytics tools have become very significant. It helps examine several things like the source of visitors, number of visitors, page views, and scrutinize their action on the website. So, it has become very vital for the digital marketers to evaluate the reports produced by several web analytics tools to make the essential changes in the strategy and take instant actions for better and improved outcomes.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "The data gathered equips businesses with the ability to decide what's working and where there is scope for improvement."

Major benefits of web analytics tools for business growth

Analyze the traffic of websites: Traffic is the most important metric to measure the performance of any website. It is very easy to track traffic to your website with the help of various web analytics tools. A good amount of traffic to any website specifies its growth; while, less traffic is a sign of the inactivity or decline of the website. It helps in planning the marketing campaigns consequently. Similarly, web analytics tools help track the repetitive, exclusive, and return visitors. If the number of repeat visitors is more, then it specifies that your website is positive in retaining visitors but isn't doing well when it comes to appealing to new visitors. This can further help in developing new strategies to fetch attention of new eyes to your website.

Ascertain the source of traffic: To know the source of your website traffic is one of the very significant factors to progress your website's performance. Web analytics tools help in dividing traffic into groups like referral, organic, social, and direct. Organic is determined through a search engine and this helps you to understand the ranking of your website in the search engine. Referral traffic comes from a different website, which is either connected to your content or you have written a guest post on their website. Social traffic comes from many social media platforms through your posts that have been shared. This helps in understanding how appealing your posts on social networks are. Last but not the least, is direct traffic, which helps you classify how many people are directly typing the name of your website in their browser and landing on the page of your website. This is a sign of the loyal following of your website.

Web analytics tools help you understand how many visitors are exiting your website instantly after arriving. Lower bounce rate specifies that your website is able to engage and occupy the visitors for a longer time. Bounce rate is different for different pages like blogs and landing pages. There are many reasons for high bounce rate like inappropriate keywords, slow loading of your website pages, broken links, inappropriate content, and many more.

