Major Brokerages Launch NYC Buyer Graph to Transform Real Estate Market

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, seven leading residential real estate brokerages in the New York City area announced the launch of the NYC Buyer Graph, a groundbreaking cooperative to make New York a highly innovative, consumer-first residential market. This initiative offers a new level of transparency to the way brokers search and transact property. The founding members of the initiative, which was initiated by Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead Real Estate, also include Bond Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, Engel & Völkers, Stribling and Associates, and Warburg Realty.



The objective of the NYC Buyer Graph, powered by RealScout, is to empower real estate practitioners with a platform that enables homebuyers, sellers, and their agents to collaborate on buying and selling property by leveraging exclusive data and consumer-friendly technology.

The platform enables consumers and agents to 1) effortlessly find properties using RealScout’s award winning property search, 2) make data-driven, strategic decisions throughout the buying and selling process with proprietary data and analytics from the Buyer Graph, and 3) securely collaborate with agents whose firms are participating in the cooperative effort.

“RealScout provides much more than the customer collaboration features we wanted. We now have access to real time, buyer demand data for our agents, and for our clients as well,” said Richard Grossman, President at Halstead Real Estate. “RealScout’s Buyer Graph brings unprecedented sophistication and coordination among member brokerages and agents, while fully ensuring consumer privacy. This is a game changer.”

The NYC Buyer Graph is welcoming additional brokerage members to join the ranks of the seven founding brands. By joining the Buyer Graph, brokerages, their member agents, and clients enjoy access to the group’s technology, network, and homebuyer demand data, further strengthening the Buyer Graph’s reach and influence.

“Through RealScout, Douglas Elliman joins the NYC Buyer Graph alongside a broad-base of the top residential real estate companies in New York City, said Steven James,” Douglas Elliman Chief Executive Officer, New York City. “The Buyer Graph enables us to securely share critical market data with member brokerages, allowing us to help consumers make high-quality decisions about their real estate needs.”

RealScout’s Co-Founder Andrew Flachner added, “These leading brokerages have incredible access to data, people, and expertise -- an irreplaceable competitive advantage which, for the first time, can be leveraged by buyers and sellers through the application of RealScout’s platform. We’re confident this group of pioneering brokerages, with their dominant market presence, coupled with our technology, will redefine the real estate process in New York, and set the standard for the rest of the country.”

Homebuyers and sellers are able to gain access to RealScout’s analytics only by working with a member brokerage or one of their agents. For more information, please visit https://www.nycbuyergraph.com .

About RealScout

RealScout is a San Francisco-based technology startup tackling residential real estate’s core problem: matching homebuyers and homes. In over 100 markets, the company provides the only platform that enables brokerages to benefit from their buyer data from lead to close. With RealScout, real estate professionals can capture buyer attention, collect buyer data, and use that data to close more deals, more profitably. RealScout is funded by DCM and Formation 8, and the company is a graduate of the National Association of REALTORS® REach program. For more information, please visit: www.realscout.com .

