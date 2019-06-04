Major Digital Studio Industrial Brothers Studio Chooses Qumulo's Hybrid Cloud File Storage

Qumulo’s scalability and continuous software development model are key factors in its selection from the award-winning studio

Announcement Highlights:

● Rapidly-growing digital media studio selects Qumulo’s file storage for its capacity and commitment to customer success

● Toronto-based Industrial Brothers develops shows such as “Top Wing,” the award-winning preschool series “Yup Yups,” and the YouTube-exclusive action series “Gummandos”

Qumulo, the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that Industrial Brothers, the award-winning creative studio, has deployed Qumulo’s file storage.

Based in Toronto, Industrial Brothers creates engaging content with memorable characters that tells unique stories for kids of all ages. The company works closely with broadcast, production and distribution partners to create shows such as Top Wing (Nickelodeon), Dot! (CBC/Universal Kids/Hulu), Yup Yups (Disney Jr.) and the YouTube-exclusive action series Gummandos.

The rapidly-growing studio has tripled in size over the past 24 months, and found that its previous Solaris-based ZFS storage system was unable to efficiently scale in order to meet the growing data volumes.

“Too often we found ourselves managing the storage system, rather than our valuable data residing within it. That was a big red flag, and it’s ultimately what led us to Qumulo,” said Jean-Paul Godmaire, Head of IT, Industrial Brothers. “We selected Qumulo because its file system gave us both the scalability and high-performance that our studio requires. I also appreciate Qumulo’s frequent software updates, which ensure that we have the most up to date features and functionality.”

Traditional enterprise software often adheres to annual or semi-annual product release updates. In contrast, as part of its continuous deployment model, Qumulo releases its enterprise-grade software every two weeks in order to provide customers like Industrial Brothers with new features and upgrades.

Another key differentiator for Industrial Brothers was Qumulo’s commitment to its customers. “Qumulo’s customer success team is remarkable. Even with simple requests, they go above-and-beyond what is required, helping us to address not just our storage-related questions, but ways that we can improve our workflows and continue growing our business efficiently,” said Godmaire.

“For studios like Industrial Brothers that develop their content ideas from initial concept to final delivery, storage is a critical investment, because it houses the company’s entire intellectual property libraries,” said Molly Presley, director of product marketing, for Qumulo. “There’s a real need in the media and entertainment industry for immensely scalable file storage that can easily store tens of billions of files, while delivering maximum performance with real-time visibility and control, which is where Qumulo sets itself apart from the competition.”

Industrial Brothers has won several awards for its television programming, including Kidscreen Awards, Canadian Screen Awards, Young Entertainer Awards, W3 Awards, ACTRA Awards, Canadian Cinema Editors Awards, Parent’s Choice Awards, BANFF Rockie Award and the Rogers Award for Excellence in Canadian Content.

Resources

● Optimize editorial workflows with universal scale storage

● Blog post: How you can ship your company’s enterprise software every two weeks

● Try Qumulo’s Hybrid Cloud File Storage

Suggested Tweet: Major Digital Studio Industrial Brothers Studio Chooses Qumulo’s Hybrid Cloud File Storage http://bit.ly/2woTwBw

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across data center and cloud, Qumulo enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo’s innovative approach continuously delights customers with new capabilities, 100 percent usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005571/en/