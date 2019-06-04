Major Digital Studio Industrial Brothers Studio Chooses Qumulo's Hybrid Cloud File Storage

Qumulo, the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that
Industrial Brothers, the award-winning creative studio, has deployed
Qumulo’s file storage.
Based in Toronto, Industrial Brothers creates engaging content with
memorable characters that tells unique stories for kids of all ages. The
company works closely with broadcast, production and distribution
partners to create shows such as Top Wing (Nickelodeon), Dot! (CBC/Universal
Kids/Hulu), Yup Yups (Disney Jr.) and the YouTube-exclusive
action series Gummandos.
The rapidly-growing studio has tripled in size over the past 24 months,
and found that its previous Solaris-based ZFS storage system was unable
to efficiently scale in order to meet the growing data volumes.
“Too often we found ourselves managing the storage system, rather than
our valuable data residing within it. That was a big red flag, and it’s
ultimately what led us to Qumulo,” said Jean-Paul Godmaire, Head of IT,
Industrial Brothers. “We selected Qumulo because its file system gave us
both the scalability and high-performance that our studio requires. I
also appreciate Qumulo’s frequent software updates, which ensure that we
have the most up to date features and functionality.”
Traditional enterprise software often adheres to annual or semi-annual
product release updates. In contrast, as part of its continuous
deployment model, Qumulo releases its enterprise-grade software every
two weeks in order to provide customers like Industrial Brothers with
new features and upgrades.
Another key differentiator for Industrial Brothers was Qumulo’s
commitment to its customers. “Qumulo’s customer success team is
remarkable. Even with simple requests, they go above-and-beyond what is
required, helping us to address not just our storage-related questions,
but ways that we can improve our workflows and continue growing our
business efficiently,” said Godmaire.
“For studios like Industrial Brothers that develop their content ideas
from initial concept to final delivery, storage is a critical
investment, because it houses the company’s entire intellectual property
libraries,” said Molly Presley, director of product marketing, for
Qumulo. “There’s a real need in the media and entertainment industry for
immensely scalable file storage that can easily store tens of billions
of files, while delivering maximum performance with real-time visibility
and control, which is where Qumulo sets itself apart from the
competition.”
Industrial Brothers has won several awards for its television
programming, including Kidscreen Awards, Canadian Screen Awards, Young
Entertainer Awards, W3 Awards, ACTRA Awards, Canadian Cinema Editors
Awards, Parent’s Choice Awards, BANFF Rockie Award and the Rogers Award
for Excellence in Canadian Content.
