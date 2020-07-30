Major : FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

美捷滙控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1389)

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Major Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 June 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless the context requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to announce that the Vendor and the Purchaser failed to reach an agreement on the improvement works (if any) to be completed on the Yacht after a sea trial and condition survey. Therefore, Completion did not take place and the Disposal did not proceed on 30 July 2020 in accordance with the Memorandum of Agreement.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of further development as and when required in accordance with the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Major Holdings Limited

Cheung Chun To

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Chun To and Mr. Leung Chi Kin Joseph, the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yue Kwai Wa Ken, Mr. Ngai Hoi Ying and Mr. Siu Shing Tak.