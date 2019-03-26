Major Financial Institutions, Asset Managers and Blockchain Industry Leaders to Convene in New York at the Digital Asset Summit, May 15, 2019

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockWorks Group ( www.blockworksgroup.io ) is pleased to announce its inaugural Digital Asset Summit ( www.digitalassetsummit.io ) taking place May 15th in New York City, which will bring together 500 of the most influential fund managers, banks, family offices, regulators, CIOs and blockchain innovators.

Digital Asset Summit (DAS) is the only event during blockchain week designed specifically for financial market professionals and institutional investors. The conference is being convened at a critical time as real-world applications of blockchain technology are being adopted by a growing number of leading financial firms.

Digital Asset Summit attendees will hear from a curated blend of financial and blockchain industry leaders who together bring a balanced, pragmatic view of the developing digital asset ecosystem. Attendees will be primarily buy-side and sell-side financial industry professionals who are interested in learning from and collaborating with other leaders in the space.

Featured sessions include:

Keynote from Fusion Foundation's CEO, Dejun Qian : Digital Assets and the Internet of Value

: Digital Assets and the Internet of Value Keynote from DTCC's Managing Director & Chief Technology Architect, Rob Palatnick : Creating Trust in a Trustless Platform

Chief Technology Architect, : Creating Trust in a Trustless Platform Fireside Chat with RRE Ventures Co-Founder/General Partner , Jim Robinson

, Fireside Chat featuring Blockchange Ventures, Cambridge Associates & Comcast Ventures

"This summit is a pragmatic exploration of how blockchain technology can be used to improve financial markets and create new investment opportunities," says Michael Ippolito, co-founder at BlockWorks Group. "There is still a lot of uncertainty, particularly for large asset managers, around issues like custody and basic infrastructural requirements around digital assets. Digital Asset Summit is the only conference during blockchain week that will explore these issues from the perspectives of large financial institutions and capital allocators."

"I look forward to sharing Fusion's insight on how we as a community can collaborate to fast-track the adoption of blockchain for institutional finance," says Dejun Qian, CEO at Fusion Foundation and title sponsor of DAS. "We have an incredible opportunity to develop revolutionary financial solutions on the blockchain. The Digital Asset Summit is a great setting to discuss the possibilities and challenges that lie ahead as innovations in this space continue to evolve."

The event, to be held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City, will kick off with a VIP and Speaker dinner with title sponsor Fusion Foundation on May 14th.

In addition to Fusion Foundation, sponsors include DealBox as a diamond sponsor; BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, Founders Bank Project, Harbor, Hedera Hashgraph, TokenIQ and TokenSoft as platinum sponsors; Totle as a gold sponsor; as well as Celsius, Panda Analytics, Seed CX and Steptoe & Johnson LLP as bronze sponsors.

Participating companies include Blank Rome LLP, Blockchange Ventures, Blockstack PBC, Cambridge Associates, CBOE, Clovyr, Comcast Ventures, DTCC, Genesis Trading, Ikigai Asset Management, Klayman, LLC, Kobre & Kim, New York Angels, R.G. Niederhoffer Capital Management, RRE Ventures, Signum Global Advisors, Sullivan & Worcester and Village Global.

Industry Partners include Blockchain Alliance, Blockchain Association, C2R Ventures, Chamber of Digital Commerce, Fintech Connector, IIB Council, NYU Blockchain, Wall Street Blockchain Alliance and Wall Street Technology Association.

Media Partner, Nasdaq will host #TradeTalks with Jill Malandrino live from the event.

Other Media Partners include Bitcoin Magazine, Brave NewCoin, Cointelegraph, Crypto Briefing, CryptoNewsz, Finyear.com, HackerNoon, Light Node Media, Savvy Investor, The Block, yBitcoin.

