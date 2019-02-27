Major League Baseball and Sportradar Announce Official Exclusive Global Partnership

Major League Baseball (MLB) and Sportradar – the global leader in sports
data intelligence – today announced a wide-ranging, multi-year
partnership to enhance and expand distribution of MLB’s real time game
statistics around the globe.
Starting with the 2019 season, the deal, which encompasses media and
gaming rights at both international and domestic levels, propels MLB
content into a new era.
Across international markets outside of the U.S., Sportradar will have
exclusive distribution rights for official MLB real time game
statistics, as collected at every ballpark via the league’s proprietary
technology and stat operators, to both media companies and regulated
sports betting operators. It also will have exclusive rights to
distribute live industry standard audio-visual game feeds to gaming
operators outside the U.S. in territories where sports betting is legal.
In the U.S., Sportradar will have the same exclusive rights for official
real time statistics distribution to media entities in their coverage of
Major League Baseball. Sportradar will also serve as the official
supplier of MLB’s real time betting data feed in the U.S. where
distribution to regulated sports betting operators will be on a
non-exclusive basis through Sportradar and additional authorized
distributors.
The combination of MLB’s highest quality official data and statistics
and state-of-the-art live collection methods with Sportradar’s
world-class technology backbone and extensive distribution network will
deliver a significant competitive edge to sportsbooks when it comes to
in-game betting and liability management.
In addition, with unique access to MLB’s Statcast data, among other
statistics, Sportradar will collaborate with MLB to develop and
distribute exciting new products to further engage fans and drive
additional interest in the sport.
Alongside the commercial partnership, MLB will incorporate Sportradar’s
Integrity Services into its existing game integrity protection measures.
Sportradar will be monitoring and analyzing every MLB game via its
award-winning fraud detection system and providing the MLB with
educational components, as well as access to its intelligence and
investigations services.
“A high-quality, reliable, and fast official data feed is the building
block to creating engaging gaming products for MLB fans,” said Kenny
Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Gaming & New Business Ventures.
“Sportradar, a proven industry leader in data distribution, is perfectly
positioned to help MLB deliver an exceptional Official MLB betting feed.
We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership will unlock
as the sports betting landscape continues to unfold in the U.S.”
“We are truly excited to be working with Major League Baseball as its
official global data partner," said Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive
Officer of Sportradar. “This is not only a tremendous opportunity for
Sportradar, but ultimately it opens up new doors for MLB fans who have
historically shown a proclivity for sophisticated data. We look forward
to utilizing our vast global experience as the global leader in the
data, AV, and integrity spaces to give fans and partners an unmatched
experience.”
ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports
league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S.
and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball.
Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and
since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of
the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently
features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry
revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in
American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact
in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world,
perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every
facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations
endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital
platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy
America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information
on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com
ABOUT SPORTRADAR
Sportradar is the leading global provider of sports data intelligence.
The nexus between sports and entertainment, the company serves leagues,
news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with deep
insights and a suite of strategic solutions to help grow their
businesses. Sportradar is the trusted partner of more than 1,000
companies in over 80 countries and serves as the official partner of the
NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR as well as FIFA and UEFA. It is also the only
provider entrusted to work with the US sports leagues in an official
capacity to distribute sports data (NBA and NHL) and AV rights (MLB and
NBA) around the world for betting purposes. The company monitors and
delivers insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60
sports categories, having developed the industry’s most proficient
software while setting new standards for speed and accuracy. With deep
industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan
experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its
Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven
ecosystem that is fair to partners, players and fans. For more
information, visit www.sportradar.com.
