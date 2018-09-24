Log in
Major Milestone for State Auto Technology Transformation

09/24/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (State Auto) has nearly completed a three-year technology transformation with the latest release of its State Auto Connect digital technology platform.

Agents and customers in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina are the latest to be introduced to Commercial Connect and the Connect Suite of Products. Commercial Connect, which includes three new commercial lines products, has rolled out to agents in 30 states in just one year, with ongoing enhancements to the platform. The new and enhanced products, which vary by state, include business owner, business auto and umbrella. State Auto also offers State Auto Fleet Safety 360®, a telematics-based program offering business owners an easy way to monitor their fleet, and potentially save money.

State Auto Connect for personal lines features a new digital platform and a suite of products, including Connect Auto, Home, Dwelling Fire and Umbrella. Connect Auto features the State Auto Safety 360® telematics program, which may help customers pay up to 50% less on their car insurance. State Auto Connect for personal and commercial lines is an entirely digital experience for independent agents and customers, with digital signatures, electronic payments and digital delivery of policy and billing documents.

In 2015, State Auto embarked on a five- to seven-year project to build a new technology platform for agents and policyholders. President and CEO Mike LaRocco challenged the State Auto team to move more aggressively, and they did, with the launch of Personal Connect in Arizona just 14 months later, on Oct. 12, 2016.

"Completing this first phase of our transformation in just 38 months is an incredible accomplishment that wouldn’t have been achieved without the focus, drive and dedication of our associates," said LaRocco. "The State Auto team has been focused on delivering a best-in-class digital experience for independent agents and customers, and based on the feedback I hear regularly, we're delivering. We haven't gotten it right every time, but we respond to that feedback and are getting better with every release. State Auto Connect represents the future of the independent agency system."

State Auto Connect and the Connect Suite of Products are available via independent insurance agents representing State Auto, who can be found at StateAuto.com.

About State Auto

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a super regional property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is primarily engaged in writing personal and business insurance products exclusively through independent insurance agencies in 33 states and is proud to be a Trusted Choice® company partner.

State Automobile Mutual is part of the State Auto Group, which is rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company and includes State Automobile Mutual, State Auto Financial Corporation, State Auto Property & Casualty, State Auto Ohio, State Auto Wisconsin, Milbank, Meridian Security, Patrons Mutual, Rockhill Insurance, Plaza Insurance, American Compensation and Bloomington Compensation. Additional information can be found online at www.StateAuto.com.


© Business Wire 2018
