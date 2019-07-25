Major Players Operating in the Dental Braces Market from 2019 to 2023 | Technavio

The growing number of dental institutions, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases has led to a significant increase in the number of dental practitioners in developed countries. Moreover, the need for specialized dentists and orthodontists is also increasing in developing countries. Thus, the growing number of dentists is expected to increase the number of dental clinics, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the dental braces market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (fixed dental braces and removable dental braces) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dental braces market is highly competitive with major vendors such as 3M, Align Technology, Danaher, DB Orthodontics, and Dentsply Sirona, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

“The increasing demand for advanced products that can provide effective outcomes has encouraged manufacturers to develop more advanced dental braces, which can provide comfort and better appearance. Thus, the constant focus of dental brace manufacturers in developing technologically advanced products will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five dental braces market vendors

3M

3M is one of the most popular companies in the world, which operates under various segments including industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers 3M Clarity advanced ceramic brackets that blend with the tooth color and it comes with APC flash-free adhesive, for fast and efficient bonding.

Align Technology

Align Technology operates under two segments, namely clear aligner, and scanners and services. Under its scanners and services segment, the company offers intraoral scanning systems and additional services available with the intraoral scanners, iTero scanner, and OrthoCAD services. The company’s key offerings include invisalign full, and invisalign teen.

Danaher

Danaher is one of the largest global companies that owns and operates its business through various segments including life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company offer Simpli5, which is used for minor-to-intermediate anterior crowding or spacing.

DB Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics is one of the leading brands in the dental braces market. The company offers evolve brackets that feature a two-piece bracket that is CNC milled and finished with an advanced polishing that provides a smooth slot.

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona owns and operates its business through two segments that include technologies & equipment, and consumables. The company’s key offering include SureSmile, which is powered by a robust, clinically driven digital treatment planning platform and provides controlled treatment.

