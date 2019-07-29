Major Players Operating in the Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market from 2019 to 2023 | Technavio

Various combinations of chemotherapy drugs, along with targeted therapy, are necessary for the optimal treatment of esophageal cancer. Thus, the multimodality treatment approach is gaining popularity as it combines the strengths of various treatments such as chemotherapy and targeted therapy to provide optimal treatment for esophageal cancer. Thus, the growing use of multimodality treatment approach will fuel the growth of the esophageal cancer drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (targeted therapy and chemotherapy), type (adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global esophageal cancer drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., and Sanofi, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

“Governments in developed countries are introducing reimbursement policies to ensure patient access to available therapeutics. As cancer treatment is highly expensive, these reimbursement policies will help all patients avail treatment. Thus, the availability of such favorable reimbursements is one of the key factors that will drive esophageal cancer drugs market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five esophageal cancer drugs market vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is one of the world-leading companies in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. The company’s key offerings for the treatment of esophageal cancer include ETOPOPHOS and TAXOL.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of human pharmaceutical products, and animal health products. The company offers CYRAMZA, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, as a single agent or in combination with paclitaxel, after prior fluoropyrimidine- or platinum-containing chemotherapy.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd focuses on the development of drugs in areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. The company’s key offering include Herceptin, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc. is one of the most popular companies in the pharmaceutical industry, which manufactures and sells human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The company offers KEYTRUDA, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with advanced, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive gastroesophageal cancer.

Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, immunology, inflammation diseases, multiple sclerosis, neurology indications, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The company offers TAXOTERE, which is indicated in combination with cisplatin and fluorouracil for the treatment of gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

