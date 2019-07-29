Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Major Players Operating in the Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market from 2019 to 2023 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Various combinations of chemotherapy drugs, along with targeted therapy, are necessary for the optimal treatment of esophageal cancer. Thus, the multimodality treatment approach is gaining popularity as it combines the strengths of various treatments such as chemotherapy and targeted therapy to provide optimal treatment for esophageal cancer. Thus, the growing use of multimodality treatment approach will fuel the growth of the esophageal cancer drugs market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (targeted therapy and chemotherapy), type (adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005324/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global esophageal cancer drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global esophageal cancer drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global esophageal cancer drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., and Sanofi, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

“Governments in developed countries are introducing reimbursement policies to ensure patient access to available therapeutics. As cancer treatment is highly expensive, these reimbursement policies will help all patients avail treatment. Thus, the availability of such favorable reimbursements is one of the key factors that will drive esophageal cancer drugs market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five esophageal cancer drugs market vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is one of the world-leading companies in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. The company’s key offerings for the treatment of esophageal cancer include ETOPOPHOS and TAXOL.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of human pharmaceutical products, and animal health products. The company offers CYRAMZA, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, as a single agent or in combination with paclitaxel, after prior fluoropyrimidine- or platinum-containing chemotherapy.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd focuses on the development of drugs in areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. The company’s key offering include Herceptin, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc. is one of the most popular companies in the pharmaceutical industry, which manufactures and sells human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The company offers KEYTRUDA, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with advanced, programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive gastroesophageal cancer.

Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, immunology, inflammation diseases, multiple sclerosis, neurology indications, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The company offers TAXOTERE, which is indicated in combination with cisplatin and fluorouracil for the treatment of gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

  • Global Cancer Biologics Market 2019-2023 - The market research study identifies Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Merck & Co., Inc as the leading players in the global cancer biologics market.
  • Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market 2019-2023 - The market research study identifies Abbott Laboratories, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hologic, and QIAGEN as the leading players in the global cervical cancer diagnostic testing market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aUNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:11aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces European Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Celgene
BU
10:11aGolden Leaf Holdings Announces Extension of Chalice Earn-Out Payment
GL
10:10aF5 : The Commodification of Operations
PU
10:10aBOGOTA NONSTOP : Delta service from New York starts Dec. 21 (Article)
PU
10:10aDELTA AIR LINES : 'The Handmaid's Tale' and other Hulu Originals flying soon on Delta as airline adds more seat-back screens (Article)
PU
10:10aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:08aGRENCO SCIENCE : the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, Completes Series A Financing
PR
10:08aCooley Expands in Asia
BU
10:07aNAVIGANT CONSULTING : Transportation-To-Grid Platform Represents an Estimated $200 Billion Opportunity
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group