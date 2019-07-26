Log in
Major Players Operating in the Global Bioreactors Market 2019-2023 | Technavio

07/26/2019 | 08:32am EDT

There has been a growing demand for single-use bioreactors in recent years as single-use bioreactors are easy to use and can be easily set up for continuous processing. Single-use bioreactors can also be easily customized to cater to the requirements of a continuous processing operation, eliminating the need for extensive re-work of the facility infrastructure and investments. Moreover, as single-use bioreactors do not require the same piping infrastructure and utilities, maintenance costs are significantly reduced. These advantages are expected to boost the demand for single-use bioreactors in the coming years. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005097/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global bioreactors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

“Biopharmaceutical companies will account for the highest growth in the global bioreactors market during the forecast period because of the growing demand for oncology drugs. The increasing adoption of bioreactors for drug development and gene therapy will also drive bioreactors market growth in this end-user segment,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five bioreactors market vendors

Danaher

Danaher operates in four segments: life sciences, diagnostics, dental, environmental & applied solutions. The company’s key offerings include: iCELLis Bioreactor. This product is offered as a single-use, automated, and fixed-bed bioreactor, and provides excellent cell growth conditions for adherent cells.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare operates through three segments: healthcare systems, life sciences, and healthcare digital. Its key offerings include: Xcellerex XDR 10 single-use stirred-tank bioreactor. This product is offered as a flexible, stirred-tank bioreactor system for use in small-scale production, process development, and process troubleshooting.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates through three segments: healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company’s key offerings include: Mobius Single-use Bioreactors. This product is a stirred tank bioreactor for use in suspension and adherent cell culture applications.

Sartorius

Sartorius operates through two segments: bioprocess solutions and lab products & services. The company’s key offerings include: ambr 15 cell culture. This product is used for 24 or 48 parallel cultivations in a cost-effective, 10–15 mL micro bioreactor format.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific operates through four segments: life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, laboratory products and services. The company’s key offerings include: open architecture single-use bioreactors and integrated single-use bioreactors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

  • Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market 2019-2023 - The market research study identifies 3M Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc, as the leading players in the global medical tapes and bandages market.
  • Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2019-2023 - The market research study identifies Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, as the leading players in the global vitamin D testing market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
