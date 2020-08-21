Major Precious Metals Retains RPA – SLR Consulting for a Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Skaergaard Precious Metals Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. ("Major Precious Metals" or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce it has retained RPA Inc. (“RPA”) to complete a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical report for the Skaergaard Precious Metals Project (“Skaergaard” or the “Project”) located in eastern Greenland. The RPA team includes geological, mining, and metallurgical consultants who have provided expertise and advice on every continent to clients in the mining industry for more than 35 years. RPA is now a part of SLR Consulting Limited, a global environmental and advisory solutions firm.



Project Details and Site Visit

RPA will be managing this work from both its London, UK and Toronto, Canada offices. A property site visit is planned for the second week of September to meet personal inspection requirements under NI 43-101. The Skaergaard site visit team will include an RPA geologist and mining engineer and include a property flyover and ground reconnaissance in anticipation of the 2021 exploration program. The RPA team will also review and check sample historical drill core from the Project located at a core storage facility in Iceland. Interval sampling will be carried out for titanium, vanadium and gallium, among other elements that could potentially contribute positively to the value and economics of the Project as part of an expanded dataset for a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).

RPA plans to complete the MRE for the Skaergaard Project by this fall and then commence work on a PEA based on the 2020 MRE. The RPA team has significant experience with the Project including an October 2005 historical resource estimate (refer to July 10, 2020 news release) and a member of the RPA team worked on the Project for a former consulting company and visited Skaergaard in 2011.

Paul Ténière, President and CEO of Major Precious Metals commented, “We are very excited to be working with RPA, a highly reputable and experienced mining consulting company whose history with and knowledge of the Project will aid in the resource estimation for Skaergaard. We look forward to their results and recommendations for exploration and development of the Project.”

Skaergaard Acquisition Update

The application for the two exploration license transfers has been reviewed by the Greenland Department of Mineral Resources and submitted to the Minister for final approval with a decision expected in the coming days.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President & CEO of Major Precious Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "SIZE." Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the CSE at www.theCSE.com.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target", “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated completion of the Acquisition, the process by which the Company intends to obtain shareholder approval for the Acquisition, regulatory requirements or approvals necessary for completion of the Acquisition, the resumption of trading in the common shares of the Company, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.