Major U.S. airlines agree to massive relief package

As part of the deal, airline workers must keep their jobs until October, as the industry works to overcome its biggest challenge ever.

U.S. demand for air travel has all but disappeared - down 95 percent.

Airlines hope it will begin to bounce back by October, but they warn that the slowdown could extend into next year -- or even later.

Major carriers will receive 70% of their funds for payroll in the form of cash assistance they won't have to pay back.

And smaller carriers - like Alaska Airlines and Allegiant Air - that get $100 million or less will not need to repay any funds at all.

The six largest U.S. airlines, including American, Delta and United, have accepted the support, as well as four other carriers.

Estimated global airline losses thus far have climbed to over $300 billion, 25% more than previously forecast.