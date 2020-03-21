Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Major U.S. airlines insist on cash grants from Congress, warn of job impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 12:46pm EDT
An airplane takes off from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington

The chief executives of 10 U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Saturday told Congress that unless they get direct cash assistance many will be forced to take "draconian measures" including to furlough workers.

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, FedEx, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, UPS and others on Saturday warned in a letter to lawmakers that "time is running out." Airlines promised that if they get $29 billion in cash grants they will not cut their workforce before August 31. Senate leaders are hoping to reach an agreement on a bipartisan stimulus and rescue package on Saturday.

The airlines also urged Congress not to attach additional conditions beyond the ones on pay, dividends and stock buybacks.

"We respectfully urge Congress not to pursue opportunistic measures that will hurt, not help our ability to recover," they wrote. Some in Congress want airlines to agree to consumer friendly provisions, like limiting baggage and other fees or committing to flying more environmentally friendly airplanes.

A senior congressional aide said Saturday grants remain on the table in negotiations but there are significant bipartisan concerns and it is unclear what the final package will look like.

A Senate Republican bill released on Thursday would authorize $58 billion in loans to airlines but bar cash grants. It would also allow the Treasury to seek stock, options or warrants as part of any governmental assistance.

Airlines on Monday sought $58 billion in cash grants and loans equally divided, with $50 billion for passenger airlines and $8 billion for cargo carriers. They also sought billions in additional tax relief.

The airlines in the Saturday letter also agreed to accept limits on executive compensation, eliminating stock buy backs and dividends over the life of the loans. "The breadth and immediacy of the need to act cannot be overstated. It is urgent and unprecedented," they wrote.

Also signing the letter were the chief executives of Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Hawaiian Airlines and Atlas Air Worldwide.

The Republican bill introduced on Thursday would set aside another $150 billion for a separate fund and Treasury would determine who could qualify. Boeing Co, which has sought $60 billion in U.S. government loan guarantees for itself and the entire aviation manufacturing sector, could seek loans from that fund.

Boeing on Friday agreed to suspend its dividend, not buyback stock and said its chief executive would forgo pay for the rest of 2020.

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.87% 10.38 Delayed Quote.-63.81%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. 4.75% 22.93 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -5.92% 7.15 Delayed Quote.-61.81%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 15.13% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-72.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pEXELA TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Exela Technologies, Inc. – XELA
BU
01:23pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
BU
01:17pWeigh Risks and Benefits of COVID-19 Response, Advises Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
GL
01:13pBUSINESS FALLOUT : Best Buy curbside; Google launches site
AQ
01:09pMicrochip technology incorporated announces note exchanges
GL
01:06pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
RE
01:01pLUCKIN COFFEE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Luckin Coffee Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LK
BU
01:01pWESTPAC BANKING : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Westpac Banking Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WBK
BU
12:53pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
BU
12:46pMajor U.S. airlines insist on cash grants from Congress, warn of job impact
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
3COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
5ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : High Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group