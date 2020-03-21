Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Major U.S. airlines, unions insist on cash grants from Congress over coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 03:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Planes are seen parked at gates at San Francisco International Airport

Chief executives of major U.S. airlines were reaching out to key members of Congress on Saturday in a last-ditch uphill effort to try to win cash grants to weather the coronavirus crisis, warning that the consequences if they did not receive help could be dire, two people briefed on the calls said.

Senate leaders are hoping to reach an agreement on a bipartisan stimulus and rescue package to battle the economic effects of the health crisis by the end of Saturday.

Unions representing workers in different parts of the aviation industry were also making final pleas, with the head of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers asking Congress in a letter on Saturday to "backstop" the airlines with direct aid for paychecks.

The CEOs of 10 U.S. passenger and cargo carriers said that without direct cash assistance, "draconian measures" such as furloughs may be necessary. Unions insist that support be conditioned on the airlines not breaking collective bargaining agreements.

Senator John Thune, the Senate?s No. 2 Republican, said airline grants were not winning backing "at this point, I don't sense support for it here or with the administration. But like I said, nothing is done. These issues are still being negotiated."

Airline officials said privately they face an uphill battle in the face of "anti-bailout" sentiment among some lawmakers.

The global coronavirus outbreak has forced airlines to cancel tens of thousands of flights and resulted in massive revenue losses. Late on Friday, United Airlines said it was canceling 95% of its international flights in April.

United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, FedEx, Southwest Airlines Co, UPS and others warned in their letter to lawmakers on Saturday that "time is running out."

They promised that if they get $29 billion in cash grants they will not cut their workforce before August 31 and agreed to accept limits on executive compensation and eliminate stock buy-backs and dividends over the life of the loans.

They also urged Congress not to attach additional conditions.

"We respectfully urge Congress not to pursue opportunistic measures that will hurt, not help our ability to recover," they wrote. Some in Congress want airlines to agree to provisions such as limiting baggage and other fees, or committing to flying more environmentally friendly airplanes.

A Senate Republican bill released on Thursday would authorize $58 billion in loans to airlines but bar cash grants. It would also allow the Treasury to seek stock, options or warrants as part of any governmental assistance.

Airlines on Monday sought $58 billion in cash grants and loans equally divided, with $50 billion for passenger airlines and $8 billion for cargo carriers. They also sought billions in additional tax relief.

"The breadth and immediacy of the need to act cannot be overstated. It is urgent and unprecedented," they wrote.

Other signatories to the letter were the chief executives of Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Hawaiian Airlines and Atlas Air Worldwide.

The Republican bill introduced on Thursday would set aside another $150 billion for a separate fund and Treasury would determine who could qualify. Boeing Co, which has sought $60 billion in U.S. government loan guarantees for itself and the aviation manufacturing sector, could seek loans from that fund.

Boeing on Friday agreed to suspend its dividend, not buy back stock and said its chief executive would forgo pay for the rest of 2020.

Airport workers, many of whom are contracted, were also pleading with Congress to ensure that they too are protected in any bailout.

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.87% 10.38 Delayed Quote.-63.81%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. 4.75% 22.93 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -5.92% 7.15 Delayed Quote.-61.81%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 15.13% 24.5 Delayed Quote.-72.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12pEXCLUSIVE : Goldman injects $1 billion into own money-market funds after heavy withdrawals
RE
03:39pECB has tools left but now governments must fight crisis - Schnabel
RE
03:24pMajor U.S. airlines, unions insist on cash grants from Congress over coronavirus
RE
02:54pEmirates stops flights to New York and other cities as virus crushes demand
RE
01:59pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
RE
01:47pWhite House Estimates Coronavirus Package Could Be About $2 Trillion --Update
DJ
01:43pLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
01:41pCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Household and farm water usage surged in 2018
PU
01:31pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : to establish National Early Warning and Response Centre in Ghana
PU
01:01pEXCLUSIVE : Agitating bondholders press Argentina to step up efforts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Shame on you, Britain tells coronavirus panic-buyers
5REPLY S.P.A. : REPLY S P A : Information Reporting to the public

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group