Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 02:36am EDT
A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Major U.S. fund managers have tens of billion of dollars at stake in some of the most popular Chinese stocks on Wall Street, exposing them to potential losses should the White House move to delist Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday dismissed reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as "fake news," helping Chinese stocks including JD.com and Alibaba Group Holding recover some of their declines from Friday after the reports emerged.


S&P/BNY Mellon China ADR index

As Navarro's comments reduced investor fears, the S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR index <.BKTCN> rose 1.1% after tumbling more than 3% on Friday. Still, the possibility of a future U.S. move to boot Chinese companies out of U.S. markets remains a topic of concern for investors.

"The proposed measures would completely undermine the international ADR/GDR etc. market and would harm the US's role as a conduit for international capital," Jefferies equity strategist Sean Darby wrote in a client note.

Leading U.S. investors across Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges include Blackrock, T. Rowe Price Associates and the Vanguard Group, with over $40 billion invested, according to Refinitiv data, based on fund filings.


(Graphic: Top U.S. investors in Chinese companies listed in the U.S.

After Monday, Chinese markets will be closed for a week-long holiday marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies will continue to trade during that time, exposing them to more potential volatility.

The graphics below show leading U.S. investors' exposures to four major Chinese companies popular on Wall Street, based on Refinitiv data.


Top U.S. investors in Alibaba

Top U.S. investors in Baidu

Top U.S. investors in JD.com

Top U.S. investors in Tencent

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Megan Davies and Sandra Maler)

By Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU 1.53% 102.76 Delayed Quote.-35.21%
JD.COM 1.40% 28.21 Delayed Quote.34.78%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.24% 330.2 End-of-day quote.4.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Budweiser Asia Climbs in Debut
DJ
02:46aPOWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : to participate in EU project regarding fuel cell electrification of heavy-duty trucks
AQ
02:43aVOLKSWAGEN : Close cooperation and partnerships are essential to developing new logistics solutions in the cities of today and tomorrow. In the Netherlands...
PU
02:43aYMAGIS : Prolongation de l'accord de Standstill jusqu'au 26 octobre 2019
PU
02:42aASTRAZENECA : to Sell Rights for Losec to Cheplapharm for Initial $243 Million
DJ
02:42aIT Solutions Provider EmDev Becomes a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller in Russia
GL
02:42aROYAL KPN : KPN names Farwerck new CEO after earlier candidate debacle
RE
02:41aMUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Lloyd's of London to go electronic to compete with low-cost rivals
RE
02:38aWPP : Appoints john rogers as cfo
PU
02:38aAUS TIN MINING : Section 708A Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Oil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC counter-sues U.S. chip rival GlobalFoundries for patent infringement
4Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
5LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group