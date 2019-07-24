Major UK employers' pay deals hold at 2.5% in second quarter - XpertHR

"The current run of pay awards at 2.5% looks set to continue as we head into the quieter months of the pay bargaining year," XpertHR analyst Sheila Attwood said.

Until about a year ago annual pay settlements in Britain averaged around 2%, but they have risen as employers found it harder to recruit staff.

Average weekly earnings - an official statistic that also includes pay rises from promotions and job changes - rose at their fastest annual rate in more than a decade at 3.6% in the three months to May.

Consumer price inflation, Britain's main inflation benchmark, held at 2% in June.

XpertHR's data showed that over the past year, median pay deals in the private sector were 2.5% while public sector pay rises averaged 2.3%.

On Monday, Britain's finance ministry said it planned to offer pay rises of more than 2% to teachers, senior doctors, police, prison guards and the military this year.

After the financial crisis, public sector pay rises were generally capped at 1% until 2017.

