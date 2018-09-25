Major powers, Iran agree to keep trying to maintain trade

"Mindful of the urgency and the need for tangible results, the participants welcomed practical proposals to maintain and develop payment channels, notably the initiative to establish a special purpose vehicle to facilitate payments related to Iran's exports, including oil," European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters after a meeting of senior officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran.

