Major powers, Iran agree to keep trying to maintain trade

09/25/2018 | 04:54am CEST
Informal meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal said on Monday they agreed to continue work to create a special mechanism to maintain trade with Iran, including in oil, following the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 pact.

"Mindful of the urgency and the need for tangible results, the participants welcomed practical proposals to maintain and develop payment channels, notably the initiative to establish a special purpose vehicle to facilitate payments related to Iran's exports, including oil," European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters after a meeting of senior officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran.

(Reporting By Parisa Hafezi, John Irish, Michelle Nichols and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

