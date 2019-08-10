Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Majority of Germans to stop paying 'solidarity tax' from 2021 - draft law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 08:42am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The majority of German taxpayers will no longer have to pay a "solidarity tax" introduced after the reunification of the country almost quarter of a century ago to support poorer eastern states, according to a draft law seen by Reuters.

The government, comprising Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats, in their 2018 coalition agreement laid down plans to help citizens on small and medium incomes.

The draft law says that around 90% of taxpayers should no longer pay the tax, which adds 5.5% to income taxes, from 2021, calling it the most comprehensive tax reduction in over 10 years.

Others who would still have to pay some solidarity tax would see lower tax increases overall through a cushioning mechanism applied to personal allowances, resulting in 96.5% of all taxpayers benefiting from reductions.

Changing the tax, that was first levied in 1995, in this way would imply around 10 billion euros (9.3 billion pounds) less income for the general budget from 2021 through the tax, with this sum rising to 12 billion by 2024.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has managed to raise public spending without incurring new debt since 2014 thanks to an unusually long growth cycle, record-high employment, buoyant tax revenues and the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan.

But as Germany's borrowing costs sink to new lows almost daily and its economy cools in light of weaker foreign demand and bruising trade disputes, domestic and international calls to provide extra fiscal stimulus by running a small deficit again are becoming louder.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:42aMajority of Germans to stop paying 'solidarity tax' from 2021 - draft law
RE
08:07aPope caps reform of Vatican bank with new statutes
RE
05:56aBurkina forces move to secure attacked Avesoro mine after 1 killed
RE
05:42aKenya's East African Portland Cement withdraws notice dismissing workforce
RE
05:28aALIKO DANGOTE : Nigeria's huge Dangote oil refinery delayed until end of 2020
RE
04:16aSUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Gateway to Maroochydore City Centre site opens
PU
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08/09IMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
08/09IMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERGER PAINTS BANGLADESH LTD. : BERGER PAINTS BANGLADESH : attains ACCA status
2MTN GROUP LTD (ADR) : Telecom Giant Pushes Into Dangerous Areas
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : bid to build a solar-power empire founders
4BP PLC : Iraq says Eni, BP deal doesn't mean Exxon excluded from southern mega-project
5NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : UK energy firm says power cut was not caused by cyberattack

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group