Majority of Minority Shareholders at Sotsu Reject the Tender Offer by Bandai Namco

RMB Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment advisory firm, opposes the tender offer by Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (7832 JP) to acquire a controlling stake in Sotsu Co., Ltd. (3711 JP). According to the regulatory filing on November 26, 2019, as many as 18% of Sotsu shareholders rejected the tender offer. It represents the majority of minority shareholders at Sotsu, given the 71.99 % shares collectively owned by Bandai Namco and Sotsu founding family. RMB believes the tender offer was clearly not in the best interest of the minority shareholders at Sotsu.

RMB hopes that Bandai Namco and Sotsu will consider the result seriously and take appropriate actions to respect and protect Sotsu’s minority shareholders.

About RMB Capital

