Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Majority of U.S. firms in China see revenue hit from coronavirus: AmCham survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:44am EST
Woman with a face mask looks at her phone in Chinatown in New York City

The majority of U.S. firms with operations in China expect a virus outbreak to cut revenue this year, and some are accelerating plans to shift their supply chains out of the country, according to a poll by Shanghai's American Chamber of Commerce.

Nearly a quarter of the firms forecast revenue would fall by at least 16% this year due to the outbreak, while over a fifth said it would decline by 11-15%. Only 13% of respondents said revenue would see very little or no impact from the virus.

The survey covered 127 companies, including 20 with China-sourced revenues of over $500 million and 27 with China revenues of $100-500 million.

Sixteen percent of respondents expected China's gross domestic product (GDP) would fall by over 2% due to the outbreak.

The death toll from the virus in China has topped 600 with more than 30,000 people infected. Widespread transportation bans and strict public health measures have disrupted economic activity in much of the country, and factory closures are starting to ripple through global supply chains.

A government economist said last week that China's economic growth may drop to 5% or even lower due to the outbreak, possibly pushing policymakers into introducing more stimulus measures.

Sources told Reuters that Chinese policymakers are preparing measures, including more fiscal spending and interest rate cuts, amid expectations the outbreak will have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.

In response to the virus, some survey respondents said they were shifting operations out of China and moving more production to other areas, including India.

"Not innovative, but our suppliers are moving operations to Taiwan. This has been considered before, options and planning were being made, but they are pulling the trigger now," according to one respondent in the survey.

"Our company will directly source from Taiwan and eliminate the China supply chain for more and more products."

By Emily Chow
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIPPLE - BITCOIN -0.15%End-of-day quote.7.96%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM -3.85% 0.0013 End-of-day quote.-7.85%
RIPPLE - EURO 0.78% 0.2598 End-of-day quote.47.36%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.41% 0.2839 End-of-day quote.44.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:04aBlue collar boom? College grads, baby boomers big winners in Trump's economy
RE
05:53aCarmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
05:44aMAJORITY OF U.S. FIRMS IN CHINA SEE REVENUE HIT FROM CORONAVIRUS : AmCham survey
RE
05:35aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on coronavirus concerns
RE
05:28aJapan telecom SoftBank Corp CEO sees Elliott investment as 'positive'
RE
05:25aOil rises on potential OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:23aStocks stumble toward best week since June
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aROS AGRO : AGRО PLC has announced the end of sugar production season
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
5NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group